NFLPA to agents: Frequent tests, ’21 salary-cap hit await players

Discussions also centered on procedures and protocols to ensure the safety of the players from the opening of camps through the season, according to the reports. Pro Football Network reported that face shields are being developed for every player and that the NFLPA and league expect that a saliva test for COVID-19 will be ready to implement by the time training camp opens.

The NFL Players Association reportedly told player agents Monday that players can expect to be tested roughly every three days and that the league is expecting $3 billion in losses if the season is played without fans. In a conference call, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, president J.C. Tretter and medical director Thom Mayer told the agents that the billions in lost revenues would have a deleterious impact on the salary cap for the 2021 season.

This according to reports from Pro Football Network and ESPN, both citing sources who were on the 45-minute call, convened to give the agents an update on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as the NFL prepares to play the 2020 season. Discussions also centered on procedures and protocols to ensure the safety of the players from the opening of camps through the season, according to the reports.

Pro Football Network reported that face shields are being developed for every player and that the NFLPA and league expect that a saliva test for COVID-19 will be ready to implement by the time training camp opens. Everyone will be tested upon arrival at the team facility and can expect tests every three days forthwith.

Of particular concern, according to Pro Football Network, are players with pre-existing conditions who might be susceptible to more serious effects of COVID-19, if they were to contract the virus. Talks centered on what implications would be for those players if they were unable to play this season. The NFLPA also warned that the 2021 salary cap could be a lot lower than expected if the league loses an estimated $3 billion this season without fans in the stands.

However, Forbes estimated in May that the NFL would incur $5.5 billion in losses in stadium revenue -- or 38 percent of its total revenue -- without spectators. --Field Level Media

