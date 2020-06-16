Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Australia's A-League to resume July 16 - FFA

Australia's top flight A-League soccer competition will resume on July 16 after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak with the remainder of the regular season completed in 28 days, Football Federation Australia said on Tuesday. The season, suspended in March with six rounds and the championship playoffs left to play, will be wrapped up by the end of August.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 10:48 IST
Soccer-Australia's A-League to resume July 16 - FFA

Australia's top flight A-League soccer competition will resume on July 16 after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak with the remainder of the regular season completed in 28 days, Football Federation Australia said on Tuesday.

The season, suspended in March with six rounds and the championship playoffs left to play, will be wrapped up by the end of August. Melbourne Victory will kick off the re-start against cross-town rivals Western United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, with league leaders Sydney FC meeting third-placed Wellington Phoenix at Kogarah Oval on the following day.

The scheduling for the other 25 fixtures before the playoffs begin has yet to be worked out and will be decided according to government restrictions on travel between Australia's states. Phoenix, who are based in New Zealand, and Perth Glory, from Western Australia, will complete their regular seasons in the eastern city of Sydney because of travel restrictions.

Australia has been easing social distancing regulations in recent weeks after largely containing the virus and soccer will be the last of the football codes to resume. A deal with the players over a cut in wages was secured earlier this week but there is still no resolution to negotiations over TV coverage with Fox Sports, which has a contract to broadcast the league until the end of 2023.

Fox Sports agreed reduced contracts with the National Rugby League (NRL) and Australian Football League (AFL) before their resumption and FFA's Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said negotiations were "progressing fairly well". "We feel positive about ... the ability to have Fox broadcast the finish to the season, and also be a partner going forward," O'Rourke said.

Phoenix are still awaiting clearance from the Australian government to relocate to New South Wales and begin 14 days of quarantine but O'Rourke expects they will receive it by Thursday at the latest. O'Rourke was confident that clubs would have fans in the stands before the end of the season and left open the possibility that the playoffs might be played outside Sydney.

"With our finals series still the best part of two months away, we are keen to keep our options and thinking open regarding how and where that may be held," he said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Chadwick set to move up from W Series with F3 regional seat

Jamie Chadwick, the first champion of the all-female W Series, may not be back to defend her title next year after securing a coveted seat in the Regional European Formula Three championship.The 22-year-old Briton announced on Tuesday she i...

Using 2 luxurious hotels as COVID facility 'advisable and feasible': Expert panel tells HC

The Delhi High Court was informed by an expert committee of doctors that it was advisable and infrastructurally feasible to use two luxurious hotels here -- Hotel Surya and Hotel Crowne Plaza -- as extended COVID-19 facilities. The two-memb...

Travellers accused of breaking quarantine set to leave Hawaii

Twenty-one travellers arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaiis coronavirus quarantine order have agreed to leave the state because of threats, a member of the group said Monday. Kendra Carter said some of the harassment involved death thr...

Man shot in New Mexico protest over conquistador sculpture

A man was shot and wounded on Monday during a protest near a museum in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, police said, where demonstrators were reported to be trying to tear down a sculpture of a 16th-century Spanish conquistador.The victim ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020