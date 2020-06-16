Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hafeez hits out at Ramiz, says it's his choice when to retire

Hafeez said if required he is even ready to play in the Test matches in England. The senior player also felt cricket will not be the same due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the changed regulations and protocols.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 16-06-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 11:19 IST
Hafeez hits out at Ramiz, says it's his choice when to retire
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez has hit back at former captain Ramiz Raza for questioning his selection for the upcoming England tour and for advising him to retire from all forms of cricket. While criticizing head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq for picking senior players in the pool of 29 players for the England tour, cricketer-turned-commentator Raja has said Hafeez should leave international cricket gracefully.

But the 39-year-old Hafeez said he would not leave cricket on anyone's advice. "I don't play cricket on anyone's saying, neither will I leave cricket on anyone's saying. It is my life, my cricket career, and my choice when to retire," Hafeez said.

The former Pakistan captain has retired from Test cricket after appearing in 55 matches and he is currently focussing in limited-over cricket. He has played in 218 ODIs and 91 T20 Internationals so far. "I don't know the fuss and it is (Ramiz's) opinion but I say don't decide on a player's career based on just his age. If he is super fit and performing and keen to do well for his country, it's fine," Hafeez said.

"Ramiz is free to express his opinion but my decision to play cricket or retire is not dependent on anyone's advice." He said cricket has changed and age is not such a big factor if a player remained fit and performing for his country. Hafeez said if required he is even ready to play in the Test matches in England.

The senior player also felt cricket will not be the same due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the changed regulations and protocols. "I think cricket has lost its charm due to new regulations amid COVID-19 but we will have to accept these and move on," he said. "It is no use now saying that bowlers will struggle due to the new rule banning the use of saliva to shine the ball. It doesn't help."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Chadwick set to move up from W Series with F3 regional seat

Jamie Chadwick, the first champion of the all-female W Series, may not be back to defend her title next year after securing a coveted seat in the Regional European Formula Three championship.The 22-year-old Briton announced on Tuesday she i...

Using 2 luxurious hotels as COVID facility 'advisable and feasible': Expert panel tells HC

The Delhi High Court was informed by an expert committee of doctors that it was advisable and infrastructurally feasible to use two luxurious hotels here -- Hotel Surya and Hotel Crowne Plaza -- as extended COVID-19 facilities. The two-memb...

Travellers accused of breaking quarantine set to leave Hawaii

Twenty-one travellers arrested on suspicion of violating Hawaiis coronavirus quarantine order have agreed to leave the state because of threats, a member of the group said Monday. Kendra Carter said some of the harassment involved death thr...

Man shot in New Mexico protest over conquistador sculpture

A man was shot and wounded on Monday during a protest near a museum in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, police said, where demonstrators were reported to be trying to tear down a sculpture of a 16th-century Spanish conquistador.The victim ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020