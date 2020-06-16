Left Menu
England's David Willey hopes Yorkshire youngsters can shine this summer

England all-rounder David Willey believes a shortened summer could be an ideal time for Yorkshire Cricket club's youngsters to prove their mettle.

England all-rounder David Willey. Image Credit: ANI

England all-rounder David Willey believes a shortened summer could be an ideal time for Yorkshire Cricket club's youngsters to prove their mettle. All cricketing action has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, there is now an increased optimism amongst the county cricket clubs that domestic cricket can resume in August.

Also, England will be playing three-match Test series against West Indies behind closed doors beginning from July 8. The matches will be held at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford. These two venues have been chosen as bio-secure venues. Moreover, the county clubs have cancelled overseas player deals. Yorkshire, for example, have cancelled their contracts with spinner Keshav Maharaj and Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin along with Vitality Blast star Nicholas Pooran.

"I think we were only lining up one overseas player for T20 in (Nicholas) Pooran. He would have played a massive role for us in an area where we need a bit of strength, but we're lucky enough that we've got a lot of very good players," Yorkshire club official website quoted Willey as saying. "We might have to shuffle things around a bit in his absence, but it creates opportunity for others who wouldn't have played. It creates opportunity for domestic players, which can only be a positive for our game," he added.

The 30-year-old all-rounder has played 46 ODIs and 28 T20s for England respectively. (ANI)

