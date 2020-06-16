Left Menu
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that he will play Tests against England if some player gets injured during the tour as there is no way to bring in a replacement.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:43 IST
If needed, I will play Test against England: Mohammad Hafeez
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that he will play Tests against England if some player gets injured during the tour as there is no way to bring in a replacement. In December 2018, during Pakistan's series against New Zealand, Hafeez announced that he would retire from Test cricket following the conclusion of the tour.

However, Pakistan will be touring England and will be staying in a bio-secure environment, however, if any player gets injured, Hafeez may be called upon to play a Test. "As much as I understand, I might be wrong but all the players going on this tour will depart as well as return together, so there will be no replacements due to security concerns.," Hafeez said in a virtual press conference.

"First of all, I hope there is no such situation that in a squad of so many players, I am required to play Test cricket. And if such a situation arises, then I think it will become difficult to continue this tour, so I hope that doesn't happen and we all play there safely and perform well. But if my services are required in such circumstances then I am definitely there," he added. Pakistan will take on England in three Tests and as many T20Is on their upcoming tour of the country.

Pakistan squad for England tour: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, and Yasir Shah. Hafeez has played 55 Tests, in which he has managed to score 3,652 runs at an average of 37.64. In his Test career, he also scalped 53 wickets. (ANI)

