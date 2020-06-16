Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts

Masters said backing Black Lives Matter needed to be followed up by concrete policies - but he added that the Premier League has no plans to introduce a US-style rule to ensure members of minorities are interviewed for any vacant coaching positions. "Whatever the campaign messages might be, the promotion as it were, there needs to be significant policies and programmes behind it that are making a difference.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:52 IST
Soccer-Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts

The Premier League's chief executive, Richard Masters, said he supported the move to have the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' on player's shirts in this week's games, saying it represented an ethical stance rather than a political one. The Premier League resumes on Wednesday, and teams will have logos supporting the National Health Service on the front of their shirts and the words Black Lives Matter replacing their names above the number on their backs.

"I support them in using their platforms to push good causes. The messages you are going to see coming through the Premier League matches in relation to thanking the NHS, with the 'Heart NHS' logo on the front of shirts and also the anti-discrimination messages coming forward, are issues that all players feel," Masters told Sky Sports on Tuesday. "I think it is a good thing that players are using their voices to make what I think are ethical value judgements rather than political statements. They are supposed to be unifying messages, and we support them and so do the clubs," he added.

Until recently, the Premier League has had a policy opposing political statements being made on the field, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was fined by the Football Association in March for wearing a yellow ribbon in support of jailed Catalan independence leaders. Asked on a conference call with reporters whether he was concerned that the green light for political messages might lead to controversy in the future over other issues, Masters said: "I don’t have all the answers, but I think we are living in unique times, so what we are doing today feels like an appropriate response to where the world finds itself and the Premier League and players’ voices on the issues.

"Whether it creates uncomfortable precedents going forward, we will wait and see," he added. Masters said backing Black Lives Matter needed to be followed up by concrete policies - but he added that the Premier League has no plans to introduce a US-style rule to ensure members of minorities are interviewed for any vacant coaching positions.

"Whatever the campaign messages might be, the promotion as it were, there needs to be significant policies and programmes behind it that are making a difference. There is a strong and long-standing commitment from the Premier League and all our clubs to anti-discrimination. We are going to continue to listen to players," he said. But asked about the "Rooney Rule" operating in the U.S. National Football League (NFL) stipulating that members of minorities be interviewed for vacant coaching positions, he said: "We haven't discussed that, and we haven't got any plans to do so."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Commission asked to explore ways to create employment for migrants returning to U'khand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday asked the Rural Development and Migration Commission to explore ways to create employment opportunities for migrants who have returned to the state after the COVID-19 lockdown was ...

We are strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, says MEA.

We are strongly committed to ensuring Indias sovereignty and territorial integrity, says MEA....

IRB Infra to raise Rs 750 cr via debentures

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Tuesday said it plans to raise Rs 750 crore through allotment of debentures to Anahera Investment Pte Ltd on a private placement basis. In a BSE filing, the company said, Management administration and share ...

Gems, jewellery exports dip 82.31 pc in Apr-May to Rs 4,328.54 cr

The overall gems and jewellery exports during April-May declined 82.31 per cent to Rs 4,328.54 crore following lockdown in various parts of the world to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020