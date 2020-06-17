Left Menu
Development News Edition

World 100-meter champion suspended for missing drug tests

He said in his post he's been appealing the latest missed test for six months with the AIU, which runs the anti-doping program for World Athletics.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:30 IST
World 100-meter champion suspended for missing drug tests

Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion in the 100-meter dash, was suspended Wednesday by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing drug tests. The AIU updated its list of athletes on provisional suspension to include Coleman, hours after the American sprinter revealed details of the case. He is temporarily banned from competition until a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

Coleman said earlier on Twitter that drug testers were unable to find him Dec. 9 while he was at a nearby mall Christmas shopping. That was his third infraction in a 12-month period. Athletes are required to list their whereabouts for an hour each day when they must be available to be tested. A violation means an athlete either did not fill out forms telling authorities where they could be found, or that they weren't where they said they would be when testers arrived.

Coleman is a favorite for Olympic gold in the 100-meter dash heading into the Tokyo Games that have been postponed to next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said in his post he's been appealing the latest missed test for six months with the AIU, which runs the anti-doping program for World Athletics. He explained there was no record of anyone coming to his home and that if he had been called he was only five minutes away.

It's the second time Coleman has faced a potential ban for a whereabouts violation. Coleman won the 100 meters at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, last September after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency dropped his case for missed tests because of a technicality.

"I have never and will never use performance enhancing supplements or drugs," Coleman wrote Tuesday. "I am willing to take a drug test EVERY single day for the rest of my career for all I care to prove my innocence.".

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa warns its $10 billion bailout deal is in jeopardy

German airline Lufthansa warned on Wednesday that it might need to apply for protection from creditors if its state-backed bailout deal failed to win sufficient support at a shareholder vote on June 25. Its statement came after German billi...

AAP MLA Atishi tests positive for COVID-19: party colleagues

AAP MLA and national spokesperson Atishi has tested positive for COVID-19, her party colleagues said on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal&#160;took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery.Atishi ji has played an important role ...

Kerala's Chellanam village continues to strike against incompletion of seawall in sea erosion-prone area

Residents of Chellanam village in Kochi continue to strike against the incompletion of seawall during the monsoon season in the sea erosion-prone area. A coastal stretch of more than a kilometre between Velankanni in Tamil Nadu and Companip...

COVID-19: Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

Beverages major Coca-Cola on Wednesday said it has partnered with CARE India to provide food and other essentials to underprivileged and vulnerable groups as part of its commitment of Rs 100 crore towards various COVID-19 relief programmes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020