Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't mind IPL taking place outside India this year: Jaydev Unadkat

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat on Wednesday said that he does not mind if the Indian Premier League (IPL) ends up taking place outside India this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:07 IST
Don't mind IPL taking place outside India this year: Jaydev Unadkat
Pacer Jaydev Unadkat (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat on Wednesday said that he does not mind if the Indian Premier League (IPL) ends up taking place outside India this year. The latest edition of the IPL was slated to commence from March 29, however, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interaction with ANI, Unadkat said that if the tournament goes ahead outside India, it would just be an one-off and everyone will be happy that sport is resuming in some form. "To be honest, as a cricketer I am just waiting for the sport to start, the IPL can take place in India or it can take place out of India, in any case safety and health of players should be the first priority, I think that if the concerned authorities feel that hosting the IPL outside of India will provide more safety and it will be more viable, then they should go ahead with it because everyone is waiting for the sport to start in some form," Unadkat told ANI.

"We should not really worry about anything apart from resuming the sport, if IPL takes place outside India this year, it would just be an one-off and it would not be repeated in the future, we all need to deal with it, I do not mind IPL happening outside India, I am really optimistic of IPL taking place this year," he added. In the IPL auction for the 2020 edition, Unadkat was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore.

The pacer has scalped 77 wickets from 73 matches in his IPL career. Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it can host the IPL behind closed doors if the situation demands it. The board also said that it is working on all possible options to stage the tournament this year.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had stated the intention of going ahead with IPL this year in his letter to all affiliated members of the cricketing body. The letter stated: "The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums".

It is being speculated that the tournament might be played in the October-November window if the ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Panama extends suspension of international flights due to coronavirus

Panamas civil aviation authority said it will extend a suspension of international flights by a month due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a statement on Wednesday.The additional month of suspended flights begins on June 22 and will ...

France sees possible EU recovery fund deal in July - official

France hopes to reach an agreement with the 26 other members of the European Union on a proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund in July, a presidential adviser said on Wednesday ahead of a video conference between EU leaders on Friday.The E...

North East Delhi violence: Safoora Zargar moves HC seeking bail in UAPA case

Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar, who was arrested under the anti-terror law --UAPA -- moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking bail in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against ...

13 deaths, 560 fresh cases in Haryana; total count 8,832

The Haryana health authorities on Wednesday reported 13 more fatalities along with another record single-day spike of 560 infections, bringing the total in the state to 8,832 cases and 130 deaths. The worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020