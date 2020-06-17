Soccer-Jo returns to Corinthians for third spell
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:09 IST
Former Brazil striker Jo has joined Corinthians for what will be his third spell at the club, the Sao Paulo side said on Wednesday. The 33-year-old left Japanese club Nagoya Grampus on a deal that will keep him at the Arena Corinthians until 2023.
Jo began his career at Corinthians and enjoyed spells at CSKA Moscow, Manchester City, Everton, and Atletico Mineiro, amongst others. He won 20 caps for Brazil and his goals were vital in helping Corinthians to the Brazilian league title in 2017 and Atletico Mineiro to their only Copa Libertadores triumph in 2013.
