Report: Vikings RB Cook lowers asking price
ESPN reported Cook was initially offered a deal worth $10 million annually, but at the time, Cook hoped to receive a deal in the range of Carolina Panthers All-Pro Christian McCaffrey (four years, $64 million). Cook has missed 19 games in three seasons. After McCaffrey, only Ezekiel Elliott ($15 million annually), Le'Veon Bell ($13.125 million) and David Johnson ($13 million) average more than $8 million on multiyear deals.Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:37 IST
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook reportedly lowered his contract demands to under $14 million per season. ESPN reported Cook was initially offered a deal worth $10 million annually, but at the time, Cook hoped to receive a deal in the range of Carolina Panthers All-Pro Christian McCaffrey (four years, $64 million).
Cook has missed 19 games in three seasons. He turns 25 in August. He's scheduled to make $1.3 million in 2019.
The running back market has flattened since Todd Gurley's deal with the Rams. After McCaffrey, only Ezekiel Elliott ($15 million annually), Le'Veon Bell ($13.125 million) and David Johnson ($13 million) average more than $8 million on multiyear deals. Only one other running back (Melvin Gordon, $8 million) is averaging more than $6.125 million on a non-rookie, multiyear deal.
--Field Level Media
