Sup7eme promoted to coach of Washington Justice

The Washington Justice promoted Seung-jun "Sup7eme" Han to the role of head coach, the organization announced Wednesday. The promotion of Sup7eme comes on the heels of Seetoh "JohnGalt" Jian Qing retiring from esports to continue his education. JohnGalt joined the team after a year as an assistant coach of the Los Angeles Gladiators.

Sup7eme joined the Justice ahead of the 2020 Overwatch League season. He previously served as an assistant coach for the Hangzhou Spark as well as head coach of Seven, a now-defunct club from Overwatch Contenders Korea. -Field Level Media