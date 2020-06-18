Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Suns' Oubre won't return this season

Phoenix Suns small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is expected to miss the rest of the NBA season, The Athletic reported Wednesday. The 2015 first-round pick (15th overall) out of Kansas has averaged 10.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 348 career games (99 starts) with the Wizards and Suns.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 05:33 IST
Report: Suns' Oubre won't return this season

Phoenix Suns small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is expected to miss the rest of the NBA season, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Oubre underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair meniscus damage in his right knee on March 3. He last played on Feb. 24 against the Utah Jazz.

When the Suns announced the surgery, they said Oubre would be re-evaluated in four weeks. However, the coronavirus outbreak shut down the NBA season on the night of March 11, and Oubre has spent most of the past three months away from the club's medical staff. The Athletic reported that Oubre will travel to the Orlando area with the Suns. Training camp is currently slated to be held at Walt Disney World Resort from July 9-29 before the season restarts on July 30.

Oubre is averaging career-best figures of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games (55 starts) this season. He signed a two-year, $30 million deal with the Suns last summer.

Oubre, 24, joined Phoenix in a December 2018 trade with the Washington Wizards. The 2015 first-round pick (15th overall) out of Kansas has averaged 10.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 348 career games (99 starts) with the Wizards and Suns. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Doping-Sprint star Coleman facing ban after another whereabouts failure

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests, was provisionally suspended on Wednesday and could miss next years Tokyo Olympics after again breaching whereabouts rules. The...

COVID-19 cases surge in Oklahoma, other states ahead of Trump's Tulsa rally

Several U.S. states including Oklahoma reported a surge in new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, just days before a planned campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa that will rank as the nations largest social gathering by far ...

Rugby-NZ release women's sevens world champs to play for clubs

New Zealand womens rugby received another boost on Thursday with the majority of the world champion national sevens squad released to return to domestic rugby including making rare appearances for their local clubs. The novel coronavirus ou...

BJP announces 4 candidates for Karnataka Legislative Council Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Wednesday announced four candidates for the Legislative Council Elections in Karnataka. Prathap Simha Nayak, MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar and Sunil Valyapure have been announced as the BJP candidates.However, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020