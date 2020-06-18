Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Alcott slams US Open 'discrimination' over wheelchair omission

Disgusting discrimination." Melbourne man Alcott has won 10 wheelchair Grand Slam singles titles and took the singles and doubles gold at the 2016 Paralympic Games at Rio. "And please do not tell me I am a ‘greater risk’ because I am disabled," said the 29-year-old.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 18-06-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 07:21 IST
Tennis-Alcott slams US Open 'discrimination' over wheelchair omission

Australian Paralympic tennis champion Dylan Alcott has slammed the omission of the wheelchair tournament from the U.S. Open, calling it "disgusting discrimination". Alcott, who won the 2015 and 2018 wheelchair singles titles at Flushing Meadows and is the reigning doubles champion, said players were not consulted and posed no greater health threat than able-bodied entrants.

With the coronavirus still rife in the United States, the Aug. 31-Sept 13 U.S. Open is going ahead without fans or a qualifying tournament for able-bodied players. "I thought I did enough to qualify - 2x champion, number 1 in the world," Alcott wrote on Twitter.

"But unfortunately I missed the only thing that mattered, being able to walk. Disgusting discrimination." Melbourne man Alcott has won 10 wheelchair Grand Slam singles titles and took the singles and doubles gold at the 2016 Paralympic Games at Rio.

"And please do not tell me I am a ‘greater risk’ because I am disabled," said the 29-year-old. "I am disabled yes but that does not make me SICK. I am fitter and healthier than nearly everybody reading this right now. There are no added risks.

"And for sure there are far more important things going on in the world, but that choice should’ve been up TO ME. "It is blatant discrimination for able bodied people to decide on my behalf what i do with my LIFE AND CAREER just because I am disabled. Not good enough."

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020, offered 'favors to dictators,' Bolton says

In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President Xi Jinpings help to win re-election. Bolton...

9 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Mizoram, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 130 in the state on Thursday, said the state government. Of these 130, there are 129 active cases and one patient has been cureddischa...

Glass Lewis joins ISS in opposing Tesla chairwoman's re-election to board

Glass Lewis said on Thursday that it urged Tesla Inc investors to vote against re-electing Chairwoman Robyn Denholm to the companys board, making it the second proxy advisory firm to oppose her appointment. The recommendation was based on c...

Toyota Finance NZ implementing intelligent automation in local operations

Toyota Finance New Zealand TFNZ has revved up efficiencies, clocked up the savings, and garnered international attention after implementing intelligent automation in its local operations.The Kiwi subsidiary is New Zealands largest captive f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020