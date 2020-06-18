Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bresnan leaves Yorkshire County Cricket after 19 years

The 35-year-old, who had made his first class debut for Yorkshire against Northamptonshire in 2003, left the club on Wednesday to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere. "I would like to thank Yorkshire for giving me 19 fantastic years and the opportunity when I was younger to kick-start my career," said Bresnan, who was an integral part of England's two Ashes Series wins.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:30 IST
Bresnan leaves Yorkshire County Cricket after 19 years

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan has decided to leave Yorkshire County Cricket with immediate effect, ending his 19-year long association with the Club. The 35-year-old, who had made his first class debut for Yorkshire against Northamptonshire in 2003, left the club on Wednesday to pursue playing opportunities elsewhere.

"I would like to thank Yorkshire for giving me 19 fantastic years and the opportunity when I was younger to kick-start my career," said Bresnan, who was an integral part of England's two Ashes Series wins. "Hopefully with me moving aside, the younger players will get their opportunity to kick-start their careers as well.

"It has given me immense pride to represent the county for the best part of two decades. My Yorkshire cap is one of my proudest possessions," added Bresnan, who also played a role in England's T20 World Cup victory in 2010. Bresnan has enjoyed an illustrious career with the White Rose, being an integral part of the back-to-back County Championship winning sides of 2014 and 2015.

Bresnan arguably had his finest season in 2016, scooping the Club's Player of the Year Award after some fine performances with bat and ball. Although in vain, Bresnan's memorable 142 not out against Middlesex during the final game of that season summed up the importance of all-rounder's contributions. "I didn't take this decision lightly but now is the best time to move on. There is still plenty of fire in my belly and I look forward to what the future brings," said Bresnan, who has played 199 first class matches, taking 557 wickets and scoring 6714 runs.

Bresnan's List A statistics are equally as impressive, taking 315 wickets and scoring 3221 runs from 173 games. In 173 T20 matches, Bresnan has taken 168 wickets and scored 1533 runs. Further T20 achievements include victory in the Big Bash with the Perth Scorchers in 2017 and that famous 6-19 in the Roses match at Emerald Headingley, the best T20 bowling figures recorded in the county's history. Martyn Moxon, The Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Director of Cricket said: "Everyone at the Club has huge respect for Tim for what he has achieved in his career for Yorkshire and England. He has represented the Club with huge pride and distinction for 19 years.

"His contribution both on and off the field has been immense and we wish him every success for the future." PTI ATK AT.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it hits 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Turkish forces have hit more than 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq as part of an operation in the region against the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday. Turkish warplanes struck PKK targets in va...

FOREX-Coronavirus second wave fears boost yen; Aussie dollar falls after data

The Japanese yen strengthened slightly on Thursday as growing concerns about a rise in new coronavirus cases underpinned safe-haven demand for the currency, while the U.S. dollar was little changed versus the euro. Some 400 workers have tes...

European shares lose ground on concerns of second coronavirus wave

European shares retreated at the open on Thursday as a spike in COVID-19 cases in China and some U.S. states triggered fears of a second wave of infections, knocking back hopes of a swift recovery from the pandemic-led economic slump.Invest...

France to apply digital tax this year whether U.S. returns to negotiations or not

France will apply taxes on digital services this year whether the United States returns to negotiations on the issue or not, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, calling a decision by Washington to pull out of talks a provocati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020