Left Menu
Development News Edition

Call to cancel Tokyo Olympics enters race for Tokyo governor

The contentious issue of the billions being spent on the postponed Tokyo Olympics has entered the debate in the race for governor of Japan's capital. He said in a debate this week that the Olympics should be called off and the billions redirected to help people struggling with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. "The Olympics should be canceled,"Yamamoto told Koike.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:32 IST
Call to cancel Tokyo Olympics enters race for Tokyo governor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The contentious issue of the billions being spent on the postponed Tokyo Olympics has entered the debate in the race for governor of Japan's capital. Incumbent Yuriko Koike is a strong favorite to be reelected and a strong supporter of the Olympics in a field of more than a dozen candidates. The campaign officially opened Thursday.

Taro Yamamoto is a popular actor, turned politician who has entered the fray. He said in a debate this week that the Olympics should be called off and the billions redirected to help people struggling with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Olympics should be canceled," Yamamoto told Koike. "There is no guarantee to hold the games safely in Tokyo, and we don't have a vaccine yet" for COVID-19. Yamamoto and others have warned about bringing in 11,000 Olympic athletes from 200 nations and territories, 4,400 Paralympians, and thousands more staff, technical officials, broadcasters, and journalists. Add to these fans if they are allowed who have bought more than 4 million tickets, up to 80,000 volunteers, and questions about the need for quarantines.

"Tokyo will turn into a Petri dish by having so many people coming from around the world," Yamamoto said. "We should notify the International Olympic Committee that Tokyo cannot hold the event safely." Another candidate, well-respected lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya, also supports calling off the Olympics based on the judgment of infectious disease experts. Two other candidates have proposed a 2- to 4-year postponement. Koike, the International Olympic Committee, and local organizers say they are trying to scale back, downsize, and simplify the Tokyo Games, which have already been pushed back by 12 months. They've revealed no specifics so far, with hints about cutting back the opening and closing ceremonies, or the torch relay.

More questions than answers remain. Officials have said the events and athlete quotas will not be touched, and there is no talk of cancellation, with the Olympics set to open on July 23, 2021. Soaring bills are an issue. Estimates in Japan say the one-year postponement will cost $2 billion to $6 billion. Koike has declined to give an official estimate, as have the IOC and the local organizing committee. They say it's too early to know, but Japan is slated to pay most of the costs.

"We must gain the understanding of the residents of Tokyo and citizens," Koike said, referring to costs and the budget, in a separate interview with the Associated Press. Overall, Tokyo says it's spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics, although a government audit last year said it was twice that much. All but $5.6 billion in public money.

Tokyo estimated the Olympics could cost $7.3 billion when the city was awarded the games in 2013. "While many children and athletes are earnestly looking forward to the Olympics, we must keep the coronavirus under control, and the question is if a vaccine will be ready by then. It's a race against time," Koike said.

Koike, like the IOC, is betting the Olympics can be framed as a victory celebration over the pandemic, and the public will forget the tax bill. "There are many issues to be resolved," Koike said. "But when we have a major global goal and share it, and when it becomes a proof of victory in our fight against the coronavirus, what a meaningful event it will be."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it hits 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Turkish forces have hit more than 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq as part of an operation in the region against the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday. Turkish warplanes struck PKK targets in va...

FOREX-Coronavirus second wave fears boost yen; Aussie dollar falls after data

The Japanese yen strengthened slightly on Thursday as growing concerns about a rise in new coronavirus cases underpinned safe-haven demand for the currency, while the U.S. dollar was little changed versus the euro. Some 400 workers have tes...

European shares lose ground on concerns of second coronavirus wave

European shares retreated at the open on Thursday as a spike in COVID-19 cases in China and some U.S. states triggered fears of a second wave of infections, knocking back hopes of a swift recovery from the pandemic-led economic slump.Invest...

France to apply digital tax this year whether U.S. returns to negotiations or not

France will apply taxes on digital services this year whether the United States returns to negotiations on the issue or not, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, calling a decision by Washington to pull out of talks a provocati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020