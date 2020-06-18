Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia coach Langer backs board cuts despite losing Hick

Australia head coach Justin Langer has defended the board's decision to lay off staff despite losing batting coach Graeme Hick from his coaching team. Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday 40 redundancies across the organisation as part of restructuring measures to cut costs and shore up finances hit by the coronavirus shutdown.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:51 IST
Cricket-Australia coach Langer backs board cuts despite losing Hick

Australia head coach Justin Langer has defended the board's decision to lay off staff despite losing batting coach Graeme Hick from his coaching team.

Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday 40 redundancies across the organisation as part of restructuring measures to cut costs and shore up finances hit by the coronavirus shutdown. Langer said it was tough breaking the news to former England batsman Hick, who had been with the Australia team since 2016.

"Having to tell Graeme Hick yesterday morning was like facing (Curtly) Ambrose and (Courtney) Walsh without a helmet and a box on," Langer told reporters in Perth on Wednesday, referring to the fearsome West Indies pace duo. "He's become a really good mate, his work ethic is second to none, his experience as a cricket person and his integrity, you couldn’t meet a nicer person.

"We’re going to have to lead a smaller staff but we’ll get the job done and we’ll be ready when cricket resumes. "(The players) have been supported brilliantly for a long time and there’s no reason they won’t be able to be supported equally as well."

The redundancies were confirmed a day after CA announced Kevin Roberts had resigned as chief executive with immediate effect following months of criticism over his leadership during the shutdown. Roberts departed after failing to secure agreement from member states to have their grants cut and after riling the players' union with a gloomy forecast for revenue that underpins player salaries.

Former test opener Langer urged the board and the players union to thrash out their differences behind "closed doors". "If we’re all going in the same direction it’s really powerful, if we’re not it’s disastrous and it’s a big lesson I’ve learned about leadership a long time," he said.

"Let’s just hope we bring it all together."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

President Trump says police treated unfairly

President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting of Rashard Brooks and the Atlanta police officer charged Wednesday with felony murder during an interview on Fox NewsTrump said you cant resist a police officer and said he heard an explanat...

HC pulls up AAP govt over lack of action to make Delhi buildings safe from earthquake

The Delhi High Court pulled up the AAP government and municipal bodies on Thursday for non-implementation of action plan for ensuring seismic stability of buildings in the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Pra...

MP: BJP, Cong MLAs hold meetings on eve of Rajya Sabha polls

On the eve of the Rajya Sabha elections for three seats from Madhya Pradesh, legislators of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the state are holding meetings to finalise their strategies for the polls. Both the parties have field...

Indore records 57 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 4,191

With 57 persons testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the case count in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district has gone up to 4,191, a health official here said on Thursday. At least 2,266 samples were tested on Tuesday, of which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020