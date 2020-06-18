Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Nolito returns to Celta outside transfer window

Champions Barcelona used the same rule to sign striker Martin Braithwaite in February from Leganes after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for more than five months after rupturing his hamstring and requiring surgery.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:24 IST
Soccer-Nolito returns to Celta outside transfer window

La Liga side Celta Vigo have brought Spanish forward Nolito back from Sevilla to help their battle against relegation after taking advantage of a rule which allows clubs to sign players outside of a transfer window under special circumstances. A club statement said Nolito would join the squad immediately, subject to passing a medical and finalising his contract with Celta, who are 17th in La Liga and hovering two points above the relegation zone with nine matches left.

Nolito, 33, spent the best three years of his career at Celta, scoring 39 league goals between 2013 and 2016, leading to him earning a Spain call up and being signed by Manchester City. Celta were able to sign Nolito after goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez sustained a knee injury in May and was ruled out for five months, the minimum time the Spanish federation's rules permit for a club to sign a replacement.

The rules only allow clubs to sign a replacement player that already plays in Spain and after registering them in the squad are not allowed to play the injured player for the remainder of the season if they recover ahead of schedule. Champions Barcelona used the same rule to sign striker Martin Braithwaite in February from Leganes after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for more than five months after rupturing his hamstring and requiring surgery.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

German prosecutors accuse Russia of ordering murder of former Chechen rebel in Berlin

German federal prosecutors accused Russia on Thursday of ordering the killing of a former Chechen rebel in Berlin last summer and indicted a Russian man for the murder, which has severely strained diplomatic ties.German investigators have g...

Liver perfusion can save 7 in 10 rejected donor livers: Study

Up to seven in every 10 donor livers that would have otherwise been rejected for transplantation could be used after just four to six hours of treatment with a liver perfusion technique, a new study says. The research, published in the jour...

33 shelter home inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Kanpur

Thirty-three inmates of two shelter homes run by the Uttar Pradesh government here have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. Eighteen coronavirus patients have been detected at a women shelter home, while 15 in a girls ...

PSA detention of Nayeem Akhtar, Hilal Ahmad Lone revoked: Officials

The detention of Hilal Ahmad Lone, son of National Conference Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, and PDP leader Nayeem Akhtar under the Public Safety Act was revoked on Thursday, officials said here. The detention of Nayeem Akhtar and Hila...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020