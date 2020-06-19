Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Poulter, Hubbard share early lead at RBC Heritage

Britain's Ian Poulter capped an error-free opening round with a birdie-birdie finish to grab a share of the early lead with American Mark Hubbard at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 00:03 IST
Golf-Poulter, Hubbard share early lead at RBC Heritage

Britain's Ian Poulter capped an error-free opening round with a birdie-birdie finish to grab a share of the early lead with American Mark Hubbard at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina on Thursday. With the PGA Tour staging just its second event following a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Poulter showed no signs of rust with a rock-solid seven-under 64 in ideal scoring conditions at the Harbor Town Golf Links.

Hubbard, chasing his first PGA Tour title, was equally sharp in an error-free round highlighted by an eagle-three on the par-five second. "It's very important being bogey free," said Poulter. "Any time that happens on this golf course, you've obviously played pretty well. It's a fiddly, testy, tricky golf course."

The pair were being chased by American Michael Thompson, Colombia's Sebastian Munoz and Norway's Viktor Hovland, who holed out from 27 yards for an eagle-two on his last hole to join the group one shot back. Playing the back nine first, Jordan Spieth had a rollercoaster opening round that began with a triple bogey seven on his third hole before eight birdies, including seven over his final eight holes, to lead a group two back at five-under.

The 29 coming home equalled the lowest nine-hole score of the three-times major winner's career. Also in the clubhouse at five-under 66 were Tony Finau, Matthew NeSmith, Britain's Matthew Fitzpatrick and South African Erik van Rooyen.

World number one Rory McIlroy's final round troubles at the Charles Schwab Challenge where he shot a four-over 74 followed him to Hilton Head, the Northern Irishman getting off to a horrendous start with three bogeys on his outward nine. Playing the back nine first McIlroy steadied himself after the turn with a pair of birdies for a one-over 72 but finished eight shots behind the leaders.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Nashville police chief to retire amid calls for resignation

The police chief of Tennessees capital city has announced he will retire amid calls for his resignation and a wave of protests nationwide over policing. Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson will step down after a national search for a new ...

Armenia's ex-president freed from jail on USD 4.1-million bail

A court in the Armenian capital ruled Thursday to free former Armenian President Robert Kocharian on USD 4.1-million bail the highest in the ex-Soviet nations history. The Court of Appeals in Yerevan granted bail to Kocharian following sto...

'Send claims to avail Rs 1 cr ex-gratia for heathcare workers who died fighting COVID'

Authorities in Delhi have issued an order that hospitals and medical institutions should send claims for awarding of Rs 1 cr as ex gratia to beneficiaries of those heathcare workers who have died in the line of duty while fighting COVID-19....

2,877 COVID-19 new cases take Delhi's total tally above 49,000; death toll 1,969

With a record spike of 2,877 COVID-19 cases, the total tally in the national capital crossed the 49,000 mark, while the death toll mounted to 1,969 on Thursday, according to a government health bulletin. The city recorded 65 COVID-19 fatali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020