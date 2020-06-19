Report: 49ers WR Samuel needs surgery on broken foot
Samuel suffered a Jones fracture during a throwing session with teammates in Nashville, NFL Network reported, and should be ready to return early in the season. The 24-year-old Samuel had 57 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 as a rookie. He also scored three times on 14 rushing attempts.Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 00:39 IST
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot on Tuesday and was scheduled for surgery on Thursday, NFL Network reported. Samuel suffered a Jones fracture during a throwing session with teammates in Nashville, NFL Network reported, and should be ready to return early in the season.
The 24-year-old Samuel had 57 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 as a rookie. He also scored three times on 14 rushing attempts. --Field Level Media
