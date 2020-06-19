Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Referees body to review tech error that denied Sheff United goal

Premier League referees will review the goalline technology failure that denied Sheffield United a clear goal in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday, the BBC reported on Thursday. Hawk-Eye, which operates the goalline system, apologised for the failure saying the seven cameras in the stands around the goal area were obstructed by the keeper, defender and post.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-06-2020 04:37 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 04:37 IST
Soccer-Referees body to review tech error that denied Sheff United goal

Premier League referees will review the goalline technology failure that denied Sheffield United a clear goal in their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday, the BBC reported on Thursday. In the league's first match after a 100-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis, Villa keeper Orjan Nyland carried the ball over his own line in a defensive mix-up just before halftime.

Referee Michael Oliver, pointing to his watch, looked to indicate that the technology had not verified the ball had crossed the line, despite TV replays showing it was a goal, and there was no intervention from the Video Assistant Referee. “Under the IFAB protocol, the VAR is able to check goal situations, however due to the fact that the on-field match officials did not receive a signal, and the unique nature of that, the VAR did not intervene,” the PGMOL said in a statement.

However, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body responsible for match officials in English professional football, will now discuss how a similar incident in the future can be handled, the BBC said. Hawk-Eye, which operates the goalline system, apologised for the failure saying the seven cameras in the stands around the goal area were obstructed by the keeper, defender and post. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Nursing homes represent more than 1 in 4 COVID-19 deaths

Nursing home residents account for nearly one in 10 of all the coronavirus cases in the United States and more than a quarter of the deaths, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data released Thursday. As federal data col...

Western Railway pays tribute to corona warriors through murals

Western Railway in collaboration with Start India Foundation and a paint company has undertaken a beautification drive at Mahim railway station, where artists have covered the walls with Heroes of Mumbai murals dedicated to corona warriors....

55-year-old COVID-19 patient commits suicide at hospital in Ambala

A 55-year-old COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide by hanging himself at a hospital here on Thursday, police said.He sent a message to his family asking them to perform his last rites while maintaining a distance of 10-feet from his ...

12-year-old boy clears HSLC exam with flying colours in Manipur

A 12-year-old student, Issac Paulallungmuan, has scored 72 per cent in Manipur high school leaving certificate HSLC exam.He is the first 12-year-old child who had appeared and cleared the High School Leaving Certificate examination in the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020