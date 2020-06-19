Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Homesick" hockey players leave Bengaluru SAI centre as lockdown eases; granted month's break

Both the men's and women's national teams were stuck at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) South Centre in Bengaluru since March 25 when the government announced the nationwide lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, barring a few, most of the team members returned to their native places after being granted the break.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:59 IST
"Homesick" hockey players leave Bengaluru SAI centre as lockdown eases; granted month's break

Confined to the SAI Centre in Bengaluru for more than two months because of the COVID-19 lockdown, "homesick" Indian hockey players were on Friday allowed to leave the facility after being granted a month's break. Both the men's and women's national teams were stuck at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) South Centre in Bengaluru since March 25 when the government announced the nationwide lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, barring a few, most of the team members returned to their native places after being granted the break. "Most of the players of both the men's and women's teams returned to their native places on Friday morning after being given a month's break. They were feeling homesick which they had already conveyed to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju during their virtual interaction," a Hockey India source told PTI. Barring men's team goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, who belongs to Mumbai, and the women's team trio of Vandana Katariya, Sushila Chanu and Lalremsiami, all other players left the SAI Centre for their respective homes on Friday morning.

"Suraj didn't go because of the grave situation in Mumbai while Sushila, Vandana and Lalremsiami stayed back because of the COVID-19 protocols in their respective states," the source said. While Sushila is from Manipur, Vandana and Lalremsiami hails from Uttarakhand and Mizoram respectively.

"Heading home...It's been more than 100days in Bangalore," tweeted men's team's seasoned goalkeeper and former captain P R Sreejesh at the airport. Sreejesh hails from Kerala.

The support staff of the men's team, including chief coach Graham Reid had to stay put in Bengaluru because of the restrictions on international travel. However, women's team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne and analytical coach Janneke Schopman, both from the Netherlands, are currently on their way back home via Mumbai.

It has been learnt that both the teams are expected to reassemble at the SAI South Centre in Bengaluru on July 19..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh CM, DMK chief to take part in all-party meeting

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss o discuss the situation along the India-China border. He will take part in the meeting ...

Centre will have to take hard-headed decisions, says BJD ahead of all-party meet

Ahead of the all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China, Biju Janata Dal BJD leader Pinaki Mishra on Friday said that the Centre will have to take some hard-headed decis...

COVID-19: Office rentals may dip 5-10 pc on lower demand

Global property consultant Cushman Wakefield CW has projected that office rentals might drop 5-10 per cent on lower demand for office space from corporates because of the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of the coronavirus disease will h...

Lufthansa may sell Brussels Airlines or let it go bankrupt -report

Lufthansa could let its Belgian subsidiary Brussels Airlines go bankrupt or sell it, La Libre newspaper reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources at the airline.Brussels Airlines, which employs 4,200 people, said last month it would cut ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020