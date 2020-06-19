Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Learning while not earning: Bellis hails WTA University

After choosing to turn pro instead of going to college on a scholarship, a decision she calls "one of the hardest", Bellis enrolled herself in an online bachelor's degree program during the injury break. She has also made the most of courses on the WTA University platform, which has had more than 150 players enrol.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:03 IST
Tennis-Learning while not earning: Bellis hails WTA University
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The online educational platform launched by the Women's Tennis Association in March has been a boon for American Catherine 'CiCi' Bellis, who feels the resources have been "extremely" helpful for the players during the tour's COVID-19 shutdown.

The tennis season screeched to a halt in early March, leaving those solely dependent on tournament winnings in financial crisis. While the governing bodies built a players relief package, the WTA and its long-time technology partner SAP also expedited the rollout of the WTA University to help the athletes gain new skills and knowledge.

The platform is tailor-made for professional players and include financial coaching by certified specialists, guided fitness classes and leadership inspiration from Billie Jean King among others. "The WTA University is incredible and has been such an amazing resource during this time," Bellis, 21, told Reuters in an email interview.

"It has been extremely helpful for the players during this time to learn about things off the court for real-world situations. There are a ton of mental health courses that can help players deal with mental challenges." Bellis, a former junior number one, was 15 when she earned a wild card into the main draw of the 2014 U.S. Open and made a splash with a victory over 12th seed Dominika Cibulkova.

Her career started building momentum and she was named the WTA's Newcomer of the Year in 2017, during which she also reached a career-high ranking of 35. But multiple surgeries to fix problems in her right arm forced her to sit out for 20 months during 2018 and 2019 and she was told she might never play again.

"I considered quitting because of the injuries, yes, but my love for the game pushed me through," says Bellis, who returned to tennis in November and reached the third round at the 2020 Australian Open. After choosing to turn pro instead of going to college on a scholarship, a decision she calls "one of the hardest", Bellis enrolled herself in an online bachelor's degree program during the injury break.

She has also made the most of courses on the WTA University platform, which has had more than 150 players enrol. "The business courses attracted me the most," she said. "I will be able to easily incorporate them into my business classes."

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India-China border standoff should be resolved through dialogue: Former Tripura CM

CPI-M politburo member and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar has suggested that the India-China border standoff should be resolved through proper dialogue between both nations. Sarkar was addressing an event organised by the Centre...

R1.135billion relief fund to taxi industry to COVID-19 response

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced R1.135 billion relief package to the countrys taxi industry in an effort to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the sector.Addressing reporters on Friday, the Minister said reachin...

UK PM Johnson says: Don't expect another national lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he hoped the time of national lockdowns to tackle the coronavirus outbreak was receding as local measures could be used but warned of the economic cost of the pandemic. We are now mov...

Poland's PM urges quick agreement on recovery fund

Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged European Union leaders not to lose time on a long negotiation of the blocs 750 billion euro 843.53 billion recovery fund, saying it needed a quick reaction.Morawiecki said Poland would receive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020