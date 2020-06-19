Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health officials call celebrating Napoli fans 'reckless'

Thousands of Napoli soccer fans who poured into the streets to celebrate their team's Italian Cup title without social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic were criticized by health officials as being “reckless.” World Health Organization assistant director general Ranieri Guerra said the scenes reminded him of Atalanta's Champions League game with Valencia in February.

PTI | Romania | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:10 IST
Health officials call celebrating Napoli fans 'reckless'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of Napoli soccer fans who poured into the streets to celebrate their team's Italian Cup title without social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic were criticized by health officials as being "reckless." World Health Organization assistant director-general Ranieri Guerra said the scenes reminded him of Atalanta's Champions League game with Valencia in February. That match, which has been labeled "Game Zero" by local media, is believed to have been a key factor in why the virus has been so deadly in the northern city of Bergamo. "Reckless," Guerra said. "Right now we can't permit these things." Deputy Health Minister Sandra Zampa added that it amounted to "dangerous behavior." Shortly after Napoli beat Juventus in an empty stadium in Rome on Wednesday night for the team's first title in six years, supporters in Naples flooded into central piazzas and set off fireworks as they celebrated into the early hours of Thursday morning. Hardly any of them were seen wearing masks.

While nearly 35,000 people have died in Italy from the coronavirus, the Campania region that includes Naples has accounted for 431 deaths. Naples Mayor Luigi De Magistris called the criticism "hypocritical." "Either the games shouldn't have been played until September or in some way what happened the other night was inevitable," De Magistris said.

"Only people who don't know Naples could think that after a victory over the Juventus of (Maurizio) Sarri and (Gonzalo) Higuain that Neapolitans would remain at home to celebrate," the mayor added, referring to the former Napoli coach and striker who are now both with the club's biggest rival. "But that doesn't mean people in the city are taking the virus lightly because since about the start of June the contagion level in Naples has been zero." De Magistris added that his only criticism for fans was for jumping into historic fountains. Napoli supporters also crowded into the city's main rail station overnight to welcome back the team — forcing the squad to get off at a secondary station.

After a three-month break because of the pandemic, Italian soccer was given the go-ahead by the government to restart last week with the Italian Cup semifinals. Serie A, the nation's top soccer league, is set to resume Saturday. While games are scheduled to be played in empty stadiums, De Magistris joined soccer officials in calling for some fans to be allowed in with appropriate social distancing.

But Franco Locatelli, a pediatric oncologist at Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome who is one of the more prominent members of the scientific-technical committee advising the Italian government about COVID-19 containment measures, said this week that "it's too soon (to say) it's safe to bring fans" back to the stadiums. "We're still in a phase in which the virus is circulating," Locatelli said.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India-China border standoff should be resolved through dialogue: Former Tripura CM

CPI-M politburo member and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar has suggested that the India-China border standoff should be resolved through proper dialogue between both nations. Sarkar was addressing an event organised by the Centre...

R1.135billion relief fund to taxi industry to COVID-19 response

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced R1.135 billion relief package to the countrys taxi industry in an effort to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the sector.Addressing reporters on Friday, the Minister said reachin...

UK PM Johnson says: Don't expect another national lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he hoped the time of national lockdowns to tackle the coronavirus outbreak was receding as local measures could be used but warned of the economic cost of the pandemic. We are now mov...

Poland's PM urges quick agreement on recovery fund

Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged European Union leaders not to lose time on a long negotiation of the blocs 750 billion euro 843.53 billion recovery fund, saying it needed a quick reaction.Morawiecki said Poland would receive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020