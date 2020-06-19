Report: Pujols paying Angels' DR employees

Albert Pujols donated $180,000 to pay the salaries of Los Angeles Angels employees furloughed in the Dominican Republic, the Los Angeles Times reported. Pujols' contribution is enough to cover approximately five months in salary for the employees, the majority of whom worked at the team's academy in Boca Chica.

Minor-league players have been hit hard during the layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic, and their season effectively is canceled. Angels general manager Billy Eppler and Pujols discussed the hardship for Domincan Republic-based employees and staff, per the Times.

Pujols was scheduled to make $29 million in 2020, but that figure will decline based on the proration of salaries proposed for the delayed regular season. --Field Level Media