Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barca held 0-0 at Sevilla, gives Madrid chance to pull level

Messi had scored in the previous two matches — both Barcelona wins — since the league resumed. Sevilla, which played without its normally very loud fans at its Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium as mandated by health officials in all league games, remained in third place at 10 points behind Madrid.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 20-06-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 09:20 IST
Barca held 0-0 at Sevilla, gives Madrid chance to pull level

Barcelona was held at Sevilla to 0-0 for its first stumble since the resumption of play in the Spanish league following a three-month stoppage for the COVID-19 pandemic. The slip gives Real Madrid the chance to pull level atop the Spanish league with Barcelona. Madrid trails Barcelona by three points before it visits Real Sociedad on Sunday to complete round 30 of 38. Madrid holds the head-to-head goal difference with Barcelona in the case of a tie.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said the two points the defending champions left in Seville on Friday could be decisive. "It is going to be difficult to win this league because we depend on the results of others now, and I don't think Madrid is going to drop many points," Pique said. "We lost a chance today. And seeing how we have played (...), it is going to be difficult." Coach Quique Setién, however, said the fight was far from over.

"We knew beforehand that it would be difficult to win all the games left, practically impossible, and that this was one of the toughest matches we faced," Setién said. "It is frustration of the moment. (…) I am sure (Pique) will feel different tomorrow, and I am sure that Madrid will drop points, too. We have to be optimistic." Lionel Messi went closest to breaking the stalemate when his first-half free kick was cleared on the line by defender Jules Kounde, leaving the Argentina star on 699 career goals for club and country. Barcelona's all-time leading scorer was stifled by Sevilla's defense anchored by former Manchester City midfielder Fernando. Messi had scored in the previous two matches — both Barcelona wins — since the league resumed.

Sevilla, which played without its normally very loud fans at its Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium as mandated by health officials in all league games, remained in third place at 10 points behind Madrid. MISSED CHANCES Luis Suárez, who benefited from the long league stoppage to recover from right knee surgery, was back in Barcelona's starting lineup after Setién used him as a substitute in the last two matches. He had little impact on the match until he missed a clear chance with three minutes left, sending Jordi Alba's cross over the bar when he was unmarked in the box.

Barcelona had a promising start. Messi's side attacked Sevilla's area in waves and with the hosts clearly rushing their passes and easily turning the ball over again and again. Messi was denied a goal from a dipping free kick in the 21st. Kounde raced back from the defensive barrier to protect his post, where he headed Messi's goal-bound shot that looked beyond the reach of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik over the bar.

Julen Lopetegui, however, settled his team down during the mandatory cooling break on the half-hour mark and Sevilla tilted the action the other way. The end of the first half got testy after Sevilla's Diego Carlos fouled Suárez. Messi pushed Carlos when they bumped chests, and Carlos took a tumble. But the bookings went to Fernando and Sergio Busquets for a separate tussle.

It was Barcelona's turn to look shaken after halftime when it had to rely on Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to keep the game scoreless. The German goalkeeper blocked a powerful strike by Lucas Ocampos and denied Munir El Haddadi from culminating a counterattack in the 55th and 57th. EYEING EUROPE Villarreal moved into contention for a top-four finish and a Champions League berth after it won at Granada 1-0 thanks to Gerard Moreno's early strike. A third straight victory left Villarreal in seventh place but just two points out of fourth.

FIGHT AT BOTTOM Leganés snatched a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in a match between two teams in the relegation zone. Both goals came from free kicks, with Salva Sevilla putting Mallorca early and Óscar Rodríguez equalizing with three minutes left. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

800+ Medical Treatments Made Affordable With the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card

PUNE, India, June 20, 2020 PRNewswire -- According to a report by India today, The average retail healthcare inflation for India was 7.14 per cent for 2018-19, witnessing a steep rise from 4.39 per cent in the previous fiscal. However, with...

Man killed in firing at Goa village

A member of a gang was allegedly killed during an attack on a history-sheeter in St Cruz village near Panaji city in North Goa, police said on Saturday. A gang of 10 men allegedly opened fire at the home of Imran Bepari, a history-sheeter i...

Reports: MLB closes all spring sites as COVID-19 spreads

With coronavirus infections on the rise in Florida and Arizona, Major League Baseball is closing all spring training sites to have them undergo thorough cleaning, multiple media outlets reported late Friday night. Earlier Friday, the Philad...

Fans will be permitted to watch T20 WC matches live whenever it is held: CA interim CEO

If 15 teams can be allowed to enter Australia for the T20 World Cup then fans will not be stopped from watching live action from the stadiums, Cricket Australias interim CEO Nick Hockley said on Saturday. Hockley replaced under-fire Kevin R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020