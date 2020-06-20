Left Menu
It's always incredibly tough to play against New Zealand, says Ellyse Perry

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry has said that playing against New Zealand is 'incredibly tough' as the series always ends up going down the wire.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 20-06-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 11:42 IST
It's always incredibly tough to play against New Zealand, says Ellyse Perry
Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry. Image Credit: ANI

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry has said that playing against New Zealand is 'incredibly tough' as the series always ends up going down the wire. Perry, who has mostly been on the winning end, said that the matches never seem easy but it will be nice to play with New Zealand again.

"Certainly, going up to Darwin in July was a little bit different, roughly this time of year a long, long time ago. "I don't think it is changed one bit, in terms of our rivalry with New Zealand," cricket.com.au quoted Perry as saying. Australia women are scheduled to play three T20Is against New Zealand, starting from September 27, and as many ODIs from October 5.

"It is always incredibly tough, we never really play a particularly easy series and they always end up going down to the last game of the series," said Perry. "Fortunately, I have been on the winning end of a lot of those, but they never seem easy. It almost feels like you have escaped from jail right at the end all the time. It will be nice to play them again soon," she added.

29-year-old Perry picked an injury in March during the Women's T20 World Cup, forcing her to miss the semi-final and final of the premier tournament. Despite her absence, Australia lifted the title, defeating India by 85 runs in the final. (ANI)

