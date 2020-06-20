Ex-Bangladesh cricketer Nafees Iqbal tests positive for COVID-19
The 34-year-old played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh, scoring 518 and 309 runs respectively. Last month, Bangladesh's development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman had tested positive for the dreaded virus. Pakistan's three cricketers -- Shahid Afridi, Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz -- have also tested for positive the virus..PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 20-06-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 12:02 IST
Nafees Iqbal, former Bangladesh cricketer and elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a media report. The Daily Star newspaper reported that Nafees himself confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus and is currently in home isolation in Chittagong.
Nafees Iqbal a right-handed opening batsman, made his debut for Bangladesh in 2003 but has been out of the national reckoning since 2006. The 34-year-old played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh, scoring 518 and 309 runs respectively.
Last month, Bangladesh's development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman had tested positive for the dreaded virus. Pakistan's three cricketers -- Shahid Afridi, Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz -- have also tested for positive the virus.
ALSO READ
2 school teachers killed in bomb blast in Pakistan
After Pakistan's lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surge
Pakistan Army runs 'death squads' in Balochistan to eliminate Baloch people, says BNM
'Pakistan, India cooperating to fight desert locust under FAO-administrated forum'
Health News Roundup: Singapore plans wearable virus-tracing device for all; After Pakistan's lockdown gamble, COVID-19 cases surge and more