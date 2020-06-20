India series will be incredibly special, can't wait to play: Smith

Left Menu
India will tour Australia for three ODIs, four Tests and three T20Is between October this year and January, 2021. "They are an amazing side and can't wait to play them when they come out to Australia this year, will be something incredibly special," Smith was quoted as saying in Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 18:20 IST
Steve Smith (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Star batsman Steve Smith is looking forward to India's tour of Australia, saying he can't wait to play in the much-anticipated series which will be "incredibly special". India will tour Australia for three ODIs, four Tests and three T20Is between October this year and January 2021.

"They are an amazing side and can't wait to play them when they come out to Australia this year, will be something incredibly special," Smith was quoted as saying in Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'. India's tour will begin with a T20 International match on October 11 at Brisbane. The other two T20I matches will be played on October 14 (Canberra) and October 17 (Adelaide).

The four-match Test series begins on December 3 at Brisbane. India is then scheduled to play a day/night Test from December 11 to 15 in Adelaide. The third and fourth Tests will be held in Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3 to 7). The ODI series is scheduled to begin on January 12 in Perth, followed by matches on January 15 (Melbourne) and January 17 (Sydney).

Smith also spoke about his friendship with India captain Virat Kohli, describing him as a "terrific guy". "I had few conversations with him (Virat) off the field, few messages here and there in recent times just to see how things are going in India. He is a terrific guy and we both play hard out on the field and play as well for our respective teams and its part of the game," said the former skipper.

During last year's ODI World Cup, Kohli had asked the Indian fans at the Oval to applaud Smith and not boo him, a gesture which earned the Indian captain the prestigious ICC Spirit of Cricket award. Recalling the incident, Smith said he appreciated Kohli's gesture.

"Virat's gesture in the World Cup to the Indian fans that were giving me (Smith) and David Warner little bit of a stick, I appreciated that and I share that with him straight up," he said. "He is a terrific guy and the way he has led the Indian team has been amazing." Smith and Warner faced the wrath of fans worldwide for their respective roles in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket in 2018. The duo was banned for one year by Cricket Australia for the incident.

