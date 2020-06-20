Left Menu
SLC planning to start its T20 league in August

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is planning to start its own T20 league in August this year despite the growing uncertainty of its international cricket calendar.

20-06-2020
SLC logo . Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is planning to start its own T20 league in August this year despite the growing uncertainty of its international cricket calendar. Sri Lanka has managed to curb the spread of coronavirus and as a result, the cricket board in the country thinks it as an opportunity to host its T20 league, ESPNCricinfo reported.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, SLC CEO Ashley de Silva has written to other cricket boards about the prospect of a Lankan Premier League (LPL), while foreign players have also been approached to take part in the tournament. SLC is also working on the possible ways to go ahead with the tournament. The league may feature five teams and as a result, the short tournament can get over within three weeks.

The one thing going in favour of SLC is that from August, foreign players, support staff, and broadcast personnel will not be required to undergo a long quarantine upon arrival in Sri Lanka. Instead, they will just be required to return two negative Covid-19 results, one shortly before boarding their flights in their respective countries and another soon after arriving in Sri Lanka.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka's series against India comprising of three ODIs and three T20Is was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. The series was slated to go ahead in June. (ANI)

