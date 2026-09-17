Sonal Dinusha: Sri Lanka’s Cricket Sensation and ICC Player of the Month

Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha, a rising cricket star, clinched the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2026. In the Test series against India, Dinusha was the highest run-scorer, amassing 420 runs with three centuries. His performance was instrumental in a hard-fought draw for his team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 16:09 IST
Sonal Dinusha: Sri Lanka’s Cricket Sensation and ICC Player of the Month
Sonal Dinusha. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka's burgeoning cricket talent, Sonal Dinusha, has emerged as a formidable force, earning the ICC Men's Player of the Month accolade for August 2026. This prestigious honor marks a significant milestone in Dinusha's budding career, following his impressive performance in the recent Test series against India.

Dinusha's exceptional batting prowess was on full display as he scored 420 runs in the two-match series at an astounding average of 140, including three centuries and a half-century. The young left-hander described the recognition as deeply gratifying, especially at an early stage in his international career.

Throughout the series, Dinusha's contributions were pivotal. Although Sri Lanka faced a setback in the first Test with a 165-run defeat, Dinusha's centuries and resilience in the second Test played a crucial role in securing a draw against the visiting Indian team. His commitment to Sri Lanka's cricketing success is unwavering, and he's determined to continue making significant contributions to the sport.

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