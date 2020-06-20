Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NBA schedules draft for Oct. 16

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on Oct. 16, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday.The draft's early entry deadline will be Aug. 17 and the early withdrawal deadline will be Oct. 6, per the report. Citing sources, Wojnarowski also reported that free agency will open at 6 p.m. ET on Oct. 18.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:35 IST
Report: NBA schedules draft for Oct. 16
Citing sources, Wojnarowski also reported that free agency will open at 6 p.m. ET on Oct. 18. A moratorium period, when free-agent deals can be reached but not officially completed, will run from Oct. 19-23. Image Credit: Twitter (@NBC)

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on Oct. 16, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday. The draft's early entry deadline will be Aug. 17 and the early withdrawal deadline will be Oct. 6, per the report.

Citing sources, Wojnarowski also reported that free agency will open at 6 p.m. ET on Oct. 18. A moratorium period, when free-agent deals can be reached but not officially completed, will run from Oct. 19-23. As previously announced, the NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Aug. 25.

The NBA plans to finish the pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season with a 22-team restart, with training camps set to open on June 30 at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 management in Delhi has been streamlined: Harsh Vardhan

COVID-19 management in Delhi has been streamlined, from health surveys to testing and caps on in-patient private hospital costs, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. His remarks came after the Delhi Disaster Management Auth...

Iran may offer discounts to lure airlines to fly through its airspace

Iran is drawing up plans to offer discounts to some foreign airlines using its airspace, state news agency IRNA quoted a senior aviation official as saying on Saturday, after a slump in flights due to the coronavirus pandemic and regional t...

Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine

Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Saturday that Spain would open its doors to British tourists from Sunday without the need for them to spend two weeks in quarantine because of the coronavirus.We will allow British visi...

Govt extends Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for healthcare providers till Sep

The government has extended the Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for about 22 lakh healthcare providers for another three months till September as there is no respite from COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme implemented by New India Assurance was to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020