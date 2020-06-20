Redskins to retire No. 49 of Mitchell, team's first black player

The Washington Redskins are retiring the jersey number of Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, the team's first African American player. Mitchell's No. 49 will be the second jersey number retired by the Redskins in the 88-year history of the franchise, joining Hall of Fame quarterback Sammy Baugh's No. 33.

"There is no one more deserving of these honours than the late Bobby Mitchell," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said in a statement Saturday. "Bobby was one of the most influential players not only in our team's history but in the National Football League. He excelled on the field, in the front office and most importantly in his community where he had a tremendous impact on the lives of so many through his charitable efforts. He was one of the greatest men I have ever known." The Redskins also announced Saturday that they are renaming the lower level of FedExField in honour of Mitchell. The move comes one day after the removal of the statue of former Redskins owner George Preston Marshall, the last NFL owner to integrate his roster.

"Bobby would have been thrilled and humbled by this wonderful recognition," his wife Gwen Mitchell said. "... I would like to thank Dan Snyder and the entire Washington Redskins organization for this great honour." His daughter, Terri Mitchell, said: "This honour would have meant the world to him. He felt that the retiring of a jersey is the ultimate recognition of an athlete."

Bobby Mitchell, who died on April 5 at the age of 84, played seven of his 11 NFL seasons with Washington. He began his career with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Redskins in December 1961. The Redskins moved him from running back to flanker, and he led the NFL in receptions (72) and receiving yards (1,384) in his first season in Washington in 1962. He again led the league in receiving yards the following season (1,436).

Mitchell still ranks fifth in Redskins history in receiving yards (6,492), sixth in receiving touchdowns (49) and eighth in receptions (393). He made four Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 1962. Mitchell was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

--Field Level Media