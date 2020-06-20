Left Menu
Report: At least two Bucs players test positive for virus

"The individuals who may have been exposed have already been notified and are following the established protocols which include a 14-day quarantine period. "Our team headquarters remain open for our Phase 1 employees and all essential operations are continuing in preparation for the 2020 season.

The Buccaneers later confirmed positive tests, however, did not divulge whether the results were for players or staff members. Image Credit: Flickr

At least two Tampa Bay Buccaneers players have tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday. The Buccaneers later confirmed positive tests, however, did not divulge whether the results were for players or staff members.

"We can confirm that there have been individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the AdventHealth Training Center," the team said in a statement. "We immediately activated our COVID-19 Response Plan and vacated the affected areas, which will remain closed until extensive sanitization is completed. "The individuals who may have been exposed have already been notified and are following the established protocols which include a 14-day quarantine period.

"Our team headquarters remain open for our Phase 1 employee and all essential operations are continuing in preparation for the 2020 season. The names of those impacted, as well as any additional information related to these incidents, will not be released due to privacy concerns." The news comes on the heels of a report that one of the Buccaneers' assistant coaches tested positive for the coronavirus this week, and two others were quarantined after coming into contact with that coach.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed an additional 3,822 coronavirus cases on Friday -- the highest number of reported cases in the state in a single day. --Field Level Media

