Grizzlies hire Ahearn as assistant coach

The Memphis Grizzlies added Blake Ahearn to the staff as an assistant coach on Saturday. Ahearn, 36, left his role as head coach of the NBA G League's Austin Spurs to take the position.

He will assist head coach Taylor Jenkins with player development efforts, including shooting development, the team said in a news release. Ahearn and Jenkins have a history together, as Jenkins was an assistant with the G League's Austin Toros when Ahearn played with the team in 2008-09.

Ahearn played collegiately at Missouri State. He appeared in a total of 19 NBA games with the Miami Heat (2007-08), San Antonio Spurs (2008-09) and Utah Jazz (2011-12). Hired as the head coach in Austin in August 2017, he guided the Spurs to the G League championship in his first season in 2017-18.

--Field Level Media