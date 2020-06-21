Real Betis appoint Alexis Trujillo as head coach after sacking Rubi

Left Menu
Spanish football club Real Betis on Sunday appointed Alexis Trujillo as the head coach of the side after parting ways with Rubi following team's third consecutive setback since La Liga resumed.

ANI | Seville | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:09 IST
Real Betis logo . Image Credit: ANI

Spanish football club Real Betis on Sunday appointed Alexis Trujillo as the head coach of the side after parting ways with Rubi following team's third consecutive setback since La Liga resumed.Trujillo is former Betis player and captain, current coordinator of the Sporting Area of the Club, will be at the helm until the end of the current season. Trujillo played for Betis for seven seasons, in which he played 264 official games in total. He has also been the head coach of the Green and White for two games in the 2016-2017 season.

"Also, the club would like to thank Joan Francesc Ferrer Sicilia 'Rubi' and his technical staff for all their services and wish them all the bets in the future," the club said. Real Betis lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Betis earlier had a 2-2 home draw against Granada and a 2-0 away defeat to rival Sevilla in the Seville derby.

Betis are at 14th spot in the La Liga standings with 34 points, eight clear of the relegation zone. They will play against bottom-ranked Espanyol on Friday, June 26. (ANI)

