Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohammad Kaif mourns stalwart spinner Rajinder Goel's demise

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif mourned the demise of former domestic cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 23:22 IST
Mohammad Kaif mourns stalwart spinner Rajinder Goel's demise
Spinner Rajinder Goel. Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif mourned the demise of former domestic cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues on Sunday. The left-arm spinner played 157 first-class matches, most of them for Haryana, and finished with 750 wickets.

He holds the record for most wickets taken in Ranji Trophy as he scalped 637, 107 more than S Venkataraghavan who is second on the list. Goel made his debut in the 1957-58 season and went on to play domestic cricket until the age of 44.

"Man with the most Ranji Trophy wickets & a domestic stalwart Rajinder Goel is no more. Picked 750 First-Class wickets yet never played for India. A dacoit wrote to him congratulating him on picking 600 Ranji Trophy wickets. Goel ji was happy & even replied to him #RIP sir," Kaif tweeted. Despite the illustrious record in the domestic cricket, Goel never played for India in any format of the game.

Taking to Twitter India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Very sad news Rajinder Goel ji is no more #RipRajindergoel ji." In 2017, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honoured Rajinder Goel with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pirated editions of John Bolton memoir have appeared online

John Boltons memoir officially comes out Tuesday after surviving a security review and a legal challenge from the Justice Department. But over the weekend, it was available in ways even his publisher is hoping to prevent.A PDF of The Room W...

Retired MEA official attacked, his wife stabbed to death during robbery

A 94-year-old retired External Affairs Ministry official was attacked and his 88-year-old wife stabbed to death during a robbery, allegedly by their personal security guard, at their home in south Delhis Safdarjung Enclave, police said on S...

Nepal proposes giving citizenship to foreign woman married to Nepali man after 7 years of union

A key parliamentary panel in Nepal has proposed to amend the countrys Citizenship Act that would require a foreign woman married to a Nepali national to wait seven years for naturalized citizenship. Nepals main opposition parties decried th...

Hungary's leading website index.hu says its independence is at risk

The editor-in-chief of Hungarys news website index.hu said on Sunday the outlet that has been a leading critic of Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government was at risk of losing its independence because of what it called external influence. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020