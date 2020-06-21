Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vanessa Bryant posts message to Kobe for Father's Day

Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband, Kobe, over social media on Father's Day by labeling the former Los Angeles Lakers star as the "BEST daddy in the world." She posted a photo of Kobe with all four of their daughters on Instagram and punctuated the message with "#GirlDad", a phrase that Kobe used to show his pride in having daughters. Sunday marks the Bryant family's first Father's Day without Kobe, who died Jan. 26 at age 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 23:49 IST
Vanessa Bryant posts message to Kobe for Father's Day

Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband, Kobe, over social media on Father's Day by labeling the former Los Angeles Lakers star as the "BEST daddy in the world." She posted a photo of Kobe with all four of their daughters on Instagram and punctuated the message with "#GirlDad", a phrase that Kobe used to show his pride in having daughters.

Sunday marks the Bryant family's first Father's Day without Kobe, who died Jan. 26 at age 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. The crash also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Kobe Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP in a 20-year career with the Lakers.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pirated editions of John Bolton memoir have appeared online

John Boltons memoir officially comes out Tuesday after surviving a security review and a legal challenge from the Justice Department. But over the weekend, it was available in ways even his publisher is hoping to prevent.A PDF of The Room W...

Retired MEA official attacked, his wife stabbed to death during robbery

A 94-year-old retired External Affairs Ministry official was attacked and his 88-year-old wife stabbed to death during a robbery, allegedly by their personal security guard, at their home in south Delhis Safdarjung Enclave, police said on S...

Nepal proposes giving citizenship to foreign woman married to Nepali man after 7 years of union

A key parliamentary panel in Nepal has proposed to amend the countrys Citizenship Act that would require a foreign woman married to a Nepali national to wait seven years for naturalized citizenship. Nepals main opposition parties decried th...

Hungary's leading website index.hu says its independence is at risk

The editor-in-chief of Hungarys news website index.hu said on Sunday the outlet that has been a leading critic of Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government was at risk of losing its independence because of what it called external influence. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020