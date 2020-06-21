Vanessa Bryant posts message to Kobe for Father's Day
Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband, Kobe, over social media on Father's Day by labeling the former Los Angeles Lakers star as the "BEST daddy in the world." She posted a photo of Kobe with all four of their daughters on Instagram and punctuated the message with "#GirlDad", a phrase that Kobe used to show his pride in having daughters. Sunday marks the Bryant family's first Father's Day without Kobe, who died Jan. 26 at age 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 23:49 IST
Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband, Kobe, over social media on Father's Day by labeling the former Los Angeles Lakers star as the "BEST daddy in the world." She posted a photo of Kobe with all four of their daughters on Instagram and punctuated the message with "#GirlDad", a phrase that Kobe used to show his pride in having daughters.
Sunday marks the Bryant family's first Father's Day without Kobe, who died Jan. 26 at age 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. The crash also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Kobe Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP in a 20-year career with the Lakers.
--Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Vanessa Bryant
- Kobe Bryant
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Calabasas
- Calif
- NBA
- NBA AllStar
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Whoopi Goldberg teams with Extinction Rebellion; California says film and TV production can resume and more
Entertainment News Roundup: California says film and TV production can resume; South Korean boyband BTS donates $1 million and more
Entertainment News Roundup: California says film and TV production can resume early; South Korean boyband BTS donates $1 million and more
California says movie theaters can reopen as early as Friday if counties approve
California says movie theaters can reopen by Friday with crowd limits