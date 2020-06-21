Vanessa Bryant posts message to Kobe for Father's Day

Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband, Kobe, over social media on Father's Day by labeling the former Los Angeles Lakers star as the "BEST daddy in the world." She posted a photo of Kobe with all four of their daughters on Instagram and punctuated the message with "#GirlDad", a phrase that Kobe used to show his pride in having daughters.

Sunday marks the Bryant family's first Father's Day without Kobe, who died Jan. 26 at age 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. The crash also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Kobe Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP in a 20-year career with the Lakers.

