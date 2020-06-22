Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 1996: Sourav Ganguly scored century on his Test debut

It was on June 22, 1996, when former India skipper Sourav Ganguly scored a century on his Test debut.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 08:49 IST
On this day in 1996: Sourav Ganguly scored century on his Test debut
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

It was on June 22, 1996, when former India skipper Sourav Ganguly scored a century on his Test debut. He achieved the feat against England on the third day of the second Test being played at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

England had been bundled out for 344 runs in the first innings as Venkatesh Prasad scalped five wickets for the visitors. Ganguly then came out to bat at the number three position and he went on to play a knock of 131 runs from 301 balls with the help of 20 boundaries.

The left-handed batsman was involved in a 94-run stand with Rahul Dravid for the sixth wicket. Ganguly was finally sent back to the pavilion by Alan Mullaly and India was left at 296/6.

It was also the Test debut of Rahul Dravid, however, the right-handed batsman missed out on a century after being dismissed for 95. India was eventually bundled out for 429, gaining a lead of 85 runs over the hosts.

England managed to hang on and the side registered 278/9 in the second innings as the match ended in a draw. Over the years, Ganguly went on to become one of the most successful Indian skippers. Under his leadership, India defeated Pakistan in Pakistan for the first time in a Test series.

He also guided India to the finals of the 2003 Cricket World Cup. Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs. The swashbuckling left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.

In October 2019, Ganguly became the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

George Washington memorial vandalised in Baltimore

A statue and memorial to George Washington in Baltimore has been vandalised with red paint. The Baltimore Sun reports that the memorial in Druid Hill Park in northwest Baltimore also had the words Destroy Racists and the initials for the Bl...

PM cannot allow China to use his words as a vindication of its position: Former PM Manmohan Singh on Modi's remarks on Ladakh face-off.

PM cannot allow China to use his words as a vindication of its position Former PM Manmohan Singh on Modis remarks on Ladakh face-off....

Justin Bieber dismisses sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action

Singer Justin Bieber on Sunday dismissed that he sexually assaulted a woman, who shared a detailed account of the assault on Twitter. According to a woman named Danielle, she was sexually assaulted by Bieber in 2014.As reported by The Holly...

Mohammad Irfan says he's 'fine' after rumours of death on social media

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan has confirmed that hes fine after rumours of his death started circulating on social media. The pacer said that all the reports saying he had been in a car accident were fake and baseless.Some social media outl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020