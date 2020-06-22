Left Menu
Development News Edition

Better coaching system is helping us scout good players: Bibiano Fernandes

India U-16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes attributed to the batch-wise improvement of his team to the fact that there are more educated coaches at the grassroots level in the country at the moment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:21 IST
Better coaching system is helping us scout good players: Bibiano Fernandes
AIFF logo.. Image Credit: ANI

India U-16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes attributed to the batch-wise improvement of his team to the fact that there are more educated coaches at the grassroots level in the country at the moment. "The change of coach education has revolutionised how coaches operate in this country," Fernandes said during a live chat with AIFF TV.

"There are better and more educated coaches at every level -- be it at the state level, or in schools, or even at the grassroots levels. And this is all down to the work put in by AIFF on the Coach Education system in the country. Savio (Medeira) is doing a great job for coach education," he explained. Under Fernandes, the previous batch of U-16 boys managed to make it to the quarterfinals of the AFC U-16 Championship Malaysia 2018 (just one step away from direct qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup). However, he feels that the current batch has been an improvement over the previous one.

"It is because of the Coach Education system that we will get better players every year. The current batch is younger than the previous one, so most of them would have had exposure to modern coaching perhaps from a younger stage. So you are seeing the results of that now," Fernandes said. "I do try to travel to tournaments like the Sub-Junior and Junior Leagues, Subroto Cup and other state-level age-group tournaments to scout whenever I can," he added.

While this improvement continues at home, the perceptions abroad about any Indian team is yet to change. "We are always underestimated when we go abroad. But I'd like it for us to be perceived as the underdogs or the dark horses," the coach said.

The 43-year-old described an exposure tour in Serbia with the previous batch of U-16 boys in 2018, where nobody thought that India would put up much of a fight against the Jordan U-16, Tajikistan U-16 and the Serbia U-17 teams. However, the Blue Colts surprised one and all by winning the tournament. "One of the officials, while we were checking out of our hotel, came and congratulated us. He told us that he never expected us to win, and but was pleasantly surprised to see us play so well. He showed so much respect for the boys. That is the kind of effect we want to have with our performances," Fernandes said.

Furthermore, the U-16 gaffer believes that it's not far that 'sleeping giant' takes everything by storm. "We are almost there. It's just a matter of a few years. With a bit more work, we can be in the top five in Asia," he concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belt and Road Initiative Brings Win-Win Opportunities to Participants at 127th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, June 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- The ongoing 127th China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair, echoing Chinas Belt and Road Initiative BRI project, has brought win-win opportunities for both Chinese and international businesses t...

With face visors and gloves, London's bespoke tailors reopen

Behind a heavy red curtain, Neil Latchman checks the fit of a suit made especially for him by Maurice Sedwell, a tailors which has been making bespoke clothes in London since 1938. Non-essential shops have reopened as Britains coronavirus l...

South Africa's minibus taxis go on strike, hitting workers

A strike by South Africas minibus taxi drivers over what they say is inadequate coronavirus relief funds has disrupted the return of scores of thousands of people to work. Taxi operators in the economic hub of Gauteng province, which includ...

I've cut direct source of insult and abuse in my life: Sonakshi after deactivating Twitter

Actor Sonakshi Sinha says she didnt think twice before deactivating her Twitter profile as she believes she is better off without the negativity on the social media platform. Last week, the Dabangg 3 star announced that she was steering cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020