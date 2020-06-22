Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-F1 announces long-term exclusive deal with Sky Germany

Formula One announced a long-term exclusive rights deal with Sky Deutschland on Monday starting next year and including Germany’s first 24/7 channel dedicated to the sport. Sky Deutschland will broadcast four selected races per season free-to-air and also present a half-hour highlights show after each race for free on Sky Sport News HD. Formula One did not reveal terms of the deal.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:06 IST
Motor racing-F1 announces long-term exclusive deal with Sky Germany

Formula One announced a long-term exclusive rights deal with Sky Deutschland on Monday starting next year and including Germany’s first 24/7 channel dedicated to the sport. The announcement came after free-to-air broadcaster RTL confirmed its deal would end after the COVID-delayed 2020 season which starts in Austria next month.

The two German broadcasters had previously operated in parallel. Sky Deutschland will broadcast four selected races per season free-to-air and also present a half-hour highlights show after each race for free on Sky Sport News HD.

Formula One did not reveal terms of the deal.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who's bidding to be next World Trade Organization chief?

The World Trade Organization WTO began the process this month of selecting a new director-general to replace Brazils Roberto Azevedo, who is stepping down a year early at the end of August. Nominations are open until July 8 and four nominee...

Nigeria's WTO candidate gets regional backing - document

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS is backing Nigerias candidate to head the World Trade Organization WTO and calls on other African countries to follow, a document showed on Monday, in a possible step towards uniting Africa behind her. ...

Nigerian doctors suspend strike over benefits to hold talks

Resident doctors in Nigerian public hospitals have suspended a strike they began last week in which they demanded better benefits, including the provision of more protective equipment, as they battle the coronavirus, the union said on Monda...

Karkardooma court Judge goes into self quarantine

A judge of Karkardooma District Court has gone into home quarantine for seven days after she inspected the body of the convict who tested positive for COVID-19 after his death, a circular has said. According to the circular issued by Distri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020