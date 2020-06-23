Left Menu
Wasim Jaffer appointed head coach of Uttarakhand

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the head coach of Uttarakhand for the upcoming domestic season.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:26 IST
Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer (file image). Image Credit: ANI

This will be the first stint of Jaffer as the coach of a state team. Jaffer confirmed his appointment as the coach, saying he is really looking forward to working with the Uttarakhand side.

This will be the first stint of Jaffer as the coach of a state team. Jaffer confirmed his appointment as the coach, saying he is really looking forward to working with the Uttarakhand side.

"Yes, I have been appointed as the head coach of Uttarakhand, I am very excited as it is my first assignment as the coach of a state team," Jaffer told ANI. "I have heard Uttarakhand has a lot of young and talented players, their U-19 players performed well, I would try to get the Uttarakhand side to the next level, I feel winning is everything, creating a winning culture within the side will be my priority," he added.

Jaffer played 31 Tests for India, managing to score 1944 runs at an average of 34.11 with 11 fifties and five centuries. He is one of the few Indian batsmen who has a double hundred in the West Indies. He made 212 against the hosts in St Lucia.

Jaffer donned the Indian jersey in two ODIs and scored 10 runs. The right-handed batsman played for Mumbai for most of his career and later also represented Vidarbha.

He played 260 first-class matches and accumulated 19,410 runs with the highest score of 314. He has 91 ton and 57 half-centuries to his name. Jaffer is the first player to play in 150 Ranji Trophy matches. He also became the first batsman to score 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy, a major domestic tournament in India.

The right-handed batsman had also played a key role in Vidharba winning Ranji Trophy during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. In March this year, Jaffer had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. (ANI)

