Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scott McTominay signs contract extension with Manchester United

Manchester United on Tuesday announced that Scott McTominay has signed a new contract, extending his stay at the club until June 2025.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:58 IST
Scott McTominay signs contract extension with Manchester United
Manchester United's Scott McTominay. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United on Tuesday announced that Scott McTominay has signed a new contract, extending his stay at the club until June 2025. "We are delighted to announce that Scott McTominay has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year," the club said in a statement.

McTominay has been at the club since 2012 and made his senior debut in 2017 against Arsenal. The 23-year-old has gone on to make 75 appearances for the first team and scored six goals. He is also a full Scotland international.

Reflecting on his contract extension, McTominay said he is happy and wants to give 'everything' to the club. "Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I'm so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future for this team," the club's official website quoted McTominay as saying.

"All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I'll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt," he added. Manchester United are currently on the fifth spot on the Premier League table and McTominay is aiming to help the club finish the ongoing season 'on a high'.

"I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today. I'm looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims." (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Spurt in cyber attacks from China, over 40,000 cases in 5 days

Hackers based in China attempted over 40,000 cyber attacks on Indias Information Technology infrastructure and banking sector in the last five days, a top police official in Maharashtra said on Tuesday. The spurt in online attacks from acro...

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic announced Tuesday he and his wife have COVID-19 after he played in a series of exhibition matches he organized in Serbia and Croatia with zero social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Raising ...

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

Indiabulls Group faced a ransomware attack whereby some data was leaked, according to a cyber intelligence firm while a group company on Tuesday said the affected systems have been restored and the incident was being analysed to restrict su...

Reliance Infra will be debt-free in FY21: Anil Ambani

Reliance Infrastructure Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday said the company will be completely debt-free this financial year. RInfra, which is sitting on a debt of over Rs 6,000 crore, has been working towards monetising its assets&#160;to red...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020