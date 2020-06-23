Left Menu
FACTBOX-Records Liverpool have broken in the 2019-20 season

* If Liverpool win their remaining eight games, they will end the season with 107 points, breaking Reading's record for most points in an English league campaign (106 in 2005-06). * City set the record for the largest margin of victory in the Premier League when they won the title by 19 points in 2017-18 and Liverpool are on track to surpass that tally.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:04 IST
Liverpool are within touching distance of their first top-flight title in three decades. Following are the records they have broken this season: * Liverpool's 3-2 win against West Ham United in February marked their 21st successive home victory, eclipsing Manchester City's record of 20 between 2011-12. The result helped Juergen Klopp's side equal City's tally of 18 consecutive league wins.

* Beat Southampton 4-0 on Feb. 1 to move 22 points clear of City at the top of the table for the biggest lead in Premier League history. That grew to 25 points after a 1-0 victory against Norwich City later that month. * Liverpool's 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 11 meant they set a new record for points gained from the first 21 games in any of Europe's 'Big Five' leagues (61).

* They won their next six games to swell their points tally to 79 from their first 27 matches, before losing 3-0 at Watford in February. * With their win at Tottenham, Liverpool set the record for most points gained across a 38-match spell in the Premier League (104), surpassing 102-point stretches by City and Chelsea.

* Liverpool had beaten 18 of the 19 teams in the league heading into their match against West Ham on Jan. 29. A 2-0 victory against the Hammers marked the first time they had defeated every team in a single top-flight campaign in the club's 127-year history. * Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals in all competitions in three consecutive seasons since Michael Owen between 2000-01 and 2002-03 when the Egyptian striker scored in a 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

Records Liverpool could break this season: * If Liverpool defeat Crystal Palace on June 24 and City fail to beat Chelsea a day later, Klopp's side will seal the title with seven games to spare, eclipsing United (2000-01) and City (2017-18) who sealed their respective titles with five games left.

* Before the season was suspended, Liverpool were set to smash the record for the earliest top-flight title win. They could have sealed the title with a win against Everton on March 16 coupled with a loss for City against Arsenal on March 11, breaking the record set by United, who lifted the 2000-01 trophy on April 14. * Liverpool have racked up 83 points from 30 games and need 18 more to set the record for most points in a Premier League season, eclipsing City's tally of 100 from the 2017-18 campaign.

* Liverpool need to win their remaining four games at Anfield to become the first Premier League side to win all 19 home games in a season. * Four home wins would also ensure they set the record for most home points in a season which is currently held jointly by Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester United (2010-11) and Manchester City (2011-12) who each picked up 55 points.

* Liverpool have won 27 games this season and need six more wins to break City's record of 32 victories in a single Premier League campaign. * If Liverpool win their remaining eight games, they will end the season with 107 points, breaking Reading's record for most points in an English league campaign (106 in 2005-06).

* City set the record for the largest margin of victory in the Premier League when they won the title by 19 points in 2017-18 and Liverpool are on track to surpass that tally. * Liverpool have won 12 of their 15 away matches and can equal City's record of 16 away victories from 2017/18 if they win their remaining four games on the road.

(Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

