Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Long-suffering Liverpool fans get ready to celebrate league title

With games currently taking place behind closed doors and large gatherings prohibited, fans will have to find novel ways of marking the occasion. "For many of us, this has been a party that has been three decades in the making, so everyone has their own idea of what they plan to do," Liverpool fan and co-founder of The Anfield Wrap podcast Gareth Roberts told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 00:43 IST
Soccer-Long-suffering Liverpool fans get ready to celebrate league title

When Liverpool finally get their hands on the league title again after a 30-year wait, the COVID-19 crisis has ensured the celebrations are going to look a lot different to the joyous scenes that greeted their last success.

Regardless of whether they eventually win it at home or away, the celebrations that marked their Anfield victory over Queens Park Rangers that won the league in 1990 will not be repeated. With games currently taking place behind closed doors and large gatherings prohibited, fans will have to find novel ways of marking the occasion.

"For many of us, this has been a party that has been three decades in the making, so everyone has their own idea of what they plan to do," Liverpool fan and co-founder of The Anfield Wrap podcast Gareth Roberts told Reuters. "Some have a special cigar that they're going to smoke, or a bottle of champagne or wine that they've been saving all these years that they're going to crack open.

"There's another lad who said he just wants to sit in a tree and watch the world go by with Liverpool as champions!" he added. Liverpool hold a 20-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with eight games of the campaign remaining.

If they beat Crystal Palace at home on Wednesday, they could wrap up the title as early as Thursday, providing City drop points at Chelsea. Roberts said that fans all over the world have been in touch with him to talk about how they will toast the team when the long title drought ends.

Among the fans eager to celebrate is Sweden's ex-Liverpool defender Glenn Hysen, who played in the last league-winning Reds team. He had planned to be in England in his capacity as ambassador for Sweden's Liverpool fans, but those plans were scuppered by travel restrictions due to the virus.

Instead, he and his fellow Swedish Liverpool fans will get together in the city of Gothenburg where he now lives to watch the remaining matches. "We have booked a beer-tasting the night Liverpool play City, so hopefully they can win it then," the jovial 60-year-old told Reuters with a laugh.

"Either way, we'll be all-in!"

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Global Esports Federation partners with Dentsu

Japanese-based advertising company Dentsu is partnering with the Global Esports Federation to promote global health in the industry. The partnership announced Tuesday will lead to the creation of esports events and marketing programs.We are...

FACTBOX-Tennis-'Irresponsible' Djokovic slammed after testing positive for COVID-19

World number one Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, days after he hosted a number of players in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.Djokovic was criticized for hosting the tournament amid a pandemi...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher on recovery hopes, Nasdaq hits another record

Wall Streets three major indexes closed higher on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high. While a...

Soccer-Benfica's title hopes hit in 4-3 defeat to Santa Clara

Benfica suffered a shock 4-3 home defeat to unfancied Santa Clara on Tuesday, dealing a blow to their hopes of winning a sixth Portuguese league title in seven years. The result left Benfica top on 64 points from 28 games but their perennia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020