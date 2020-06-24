Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lions owner Ford steps down, daughter takes over

He bought the club in full in 1963 after becoming a minority owner in 1961. "My mother has inspired all of us since taking on leadership of the Lions over six years ago," Ford Hamp said in a statement released by the team.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 02:24 IST
Lions owner Ford steps down, daughter takes over

Sheila Ford Hamp will take over as the Detroit Lions' principal owner and chairwoman in place of her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, the team announced Tuesday. Firestone Ford, 94, became the principal owner of the Lions after her husband William Clay Ford Sr. died in 2014. He bought the club in full in 1963 after becoming a minority owner in 1961.

"My mother has inspired all of us since taking on leadership of the Lions over six years ago," Ford Hamp said in a statement released by the team. "She has been a tireless leader to our family, our team and our community. Her smart decisions have given me a solid foundation to take the team forward. "On behalf of the family and the team, I want to thank her for her countless contributions. I look forward to leading the Lions to excellence on and off the field."

Ford Hamp, 68, served as one of the Lions' vice chairmen since her mother took over as the owner. She also serves on the NFL's Super Bowl and Major Events Committee. Firestone Ford endorsed her daughter's new official role in a statement released by the team:

"It has been a great honor for our family to be associated with the Lions and with the National Football League," Firestone Ford said. "I am gratified that this family tradition, which my husband and I began almost six decades ago, will continue under Sheila's guiding hand. "It is clear to me that Sheila will provide superb leadership and is fully committed to competitive excellence and community involvement."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell praised Firestone Ford for all her efforts in guiding the team since the passing of her husband. "Martha Ford has led the Lions with skill and grace for the past six seasons," Goodell said in a statement. "I have appreciated her business insights, her love of the game, her deep commitment to the NFL, and her personal kindness. We are pleased that the Ford family will continue to own and operate this historic franchise.

"Sheila Hamp has become increasingly involved in team and league affairs over the past several years and we look forward to working with her and the rest of the club's executive team." Ford Hamp met the media later Tuesday on a conference call and expressed her intent to be "hands-on" in her new position.

She also reiterated that expectations are high for general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia this season -- as Firestone Ford said when she retained the pair in January -- even with the coronavirus pandemic disrupting the offseason. "This is going to be kind of a weird year," Ford Hamp said. "So I don't want to say anything about wins and losses. I think the overarching thing is that we want to see major improvement and at this point I can't really say what the specific measures are going to be because I don't know what the season is going to be like yet. But believe me, major improvement is the goal."

She also addressed her stance on players or coaches who choose to kneel during the national anthem, telling reporters she will support anyone who chooses to peacefully protest in search of racial justice. That marks a significant change from 2017, when Firestone Ford asked her players not to kneel during the anthem. Ford Hamp added Tuesday that she would "completely support" the team signing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick -- the first player to kneel during the anthem -- if Quinn and the coaches wanted to do so.

The Lions currently have Matthew Stafford locked in as the starter with backup Chase Daniel on a newly signed three-year, $13 million contract with $5 million guaranteed. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Deep sea mining could destroy undiscovered species, says Ocean Panel

Mining on the sea floor should not begin before a full assessment of likely environmental impacts can be made, a report commissioned by the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy Ocean Panel said on Wednesday.Environmentalists inc...

Rajnath Singh to not meet Chinese counterpart in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not be meeting his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow as suggested by some Chinese propaganda websites. The development comes after Chinese media reported that Singh will meet his Chinese counterpar...

Biden's first campaign fundraiser with Obama raises $7.6 million

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens first 2020 fundraiser with former President Barack Obama raised 7.6 million from more than 175,000 people on Tuesday, the campaign said, the most Biden has collected at a single event thus f...

N.Korea suspends military action plans against S.Korea -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of the ruling partys Central Military Commission and decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.The meeting also discus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020