Reports: MLBPA approves 60-game slate; one step remains

Previous negotiations broke down over the length of the schedule and whether players would receive fully prorated pay. A March 26 agreement with the union gave the league the right to impose a schedule, although some worried the season could be canceled entirely based on the preference of a small faction of owners.

Updated: 24-06-2020 04:54 IST
The MLB Players Association has approved a 60-game season that would begin July 24, multiple outlets reported Tuesday, leaving only the finalization of health and safety protocols to set a plan in motion. Per multiple reports, players would report to camps for training on July 1.

The union still must "agree on the Operating Manual which contains the health and safety protocols necessary to give us the best opportunity to conduct and complete our regular season and Postseason," at the request of the owners. That could happen as soon as Tuesday evening. The 60-game schedule is the result of a unanimous vote by teams on Monday to move forward with the 2020 season. Previous negotiations broke down over the length of the schedule and whether players would receive fully prorated pay.

A March 26 agreement with the union gave the league the right to impose a schedule, although some worried the season could be canceled entirely based on the preference of a small faction of owners. If the health and safety protocols are approved, the league would play 60 regular-season games in 66 days, spanning from July 24 to Sept. 27. The latter date was MLB's self-imposed cutoff date, as the league sought to avoid the risk of any playoff games being canceled.

Players would receive full prorated pay for the season, working out to about 37 percent of their salaries, and playoffs will remain at 10 teams, rather than the potential expanded postseason that was previously discussed. The players rejected a previous 60-game proposal from the league that would have included expanded playoffs and other benefits. That decision preserved their right to file a grievance over the length and financial terms of the season, maintaining that owners didn't negotiate in good faith.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has made the same accusation regarding the MLBPA's negotiation strategy, and the league also could choose to file a grievance. The regular season was scheduled to start March 26, but the coronavirus pandemic led to the ongoing delay.

--Field Level Media

