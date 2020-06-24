Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Gayle opts out of CPL 2020

West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle has pulled out of this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) citing personal reasons.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 24-06-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 09:17 IST
Chris Gayle opts out of CPL 2020
Windies opening batsman Chris Gayle (file image). Image Credit: ANI

West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle has pulled out of this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) citing personal reasons. The tournament is slated to be played between August 18 and September 10 behind closed doors in Trinidad and Tobago, subject to permission from the local government, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Gayle has conveyed his decision to the franchise St Loucia Zouks as he was picked up by the side prior to the tournament. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Gayle said that due to lockdown he has not been able to meet his family and has decided to take a break and spend time with them.

40-year-old Gayle was picked up by St. Lucia Zouks as one of the marquee players in April this year. He has represented Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the tournament.

He has also won the CPL title twice with the Tallawahs. Earlier this year, Gayle had avoided a penalty from the CPL for his public criticism of Ramnaresh Sarwan and other Jamaica Tallawahs members.

Gayle had publically blamed Sarwan for his ousting from Tallawahs and called Sarwan "worse than coronavirus". The left-handed batsman is the leading T20 run-scorer of all time as well as the man with the most centuries in the format.

He is also the leading CPL run-scorer of all time, having amassed 2,344 runs in the tournament. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Champ becomes 2nd PGA Tour player to test positive for virus

Cameron Champ has tested positive for the coronavirus when he arrived for the Travelers Championship, becoming the second PGA Tour player in five days to have a positive test. Nick Watney tested positive Friday at the RBC Heritage in South ...

This is time for unity, solidarity; relaunch of 'scion' can wait: J P Nadda in swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

This is time for unity, solidarity relaunch of scion can wait J P Nadda in swipe at Rahul Gandhi....

Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month

Australias second most populous state on Wednesday said a man in his 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, the countrys first death from the virus in more than a month, as the state logged a double digit rise in cases for the eighth stra...

A 'royal' dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family: BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family.

A royal dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020