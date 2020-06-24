Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major League Baseball to start regular 60-game season from July

The Major League Baseball commissioner Robert Manfred confirmed that the 2020 season will be a 60-game regular event anticipated to begin on July 23 and 24.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-06-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 09:40 IST
Major League Baseball to start regular 60-game season from July
Major League Baseball logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Major League Baseball commissioner Robert Manfred confirmed that the 2020 season will be a 60-game regular event anticipated to begin on July 23 and 24. The announcement follows confirmation from the MLB Players Association which has accepted the health and safety protocols that will guide MLB's return to play and that players will be able to report for training by July 1.

"The health and safety of players and employees will remain MLB's foremost priorities in its return to play. MLB is working with a variety of public health experts, infectious disease specialists and technology providers on a comprehensive approach that aims to facilitate a safe return," read a MLB statement. "Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon. We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with Baseball again soon," commissioner Manfred said.

The proposed schedule will largely feature divisional play, with the remaining portion of each club's games against their opposite league's corresponding geographical division (i.e., East vs East, Central vs Central and West vs West), in order to mitigate travel. The vast majority of Major League clubs are expected to conduct training at the ballparks in their primary home cities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia open to sharing Rugby World Cup games with NZ

Australia could share some games with New Zealand if it wins the right to stage the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan told New Zealand media the Australian bid was still being formulated and he was open to shari...

70 years after Korean war, animosity and fear still linger

On both sides of the worlds most heavily armed border Thursday, solemn ceremonies will mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of a war that killed and injured millions, left large parts of the Korean Peninsula in the rubble, and technica...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latin Americas death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with few signs of the outbreak easing in a region marked by crowded cities and high poverty levels. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Mo...

Nothing should threaten safety, dignity of bank employees: FM on banker assault

A day after an assault on a female staff within bank premises in Surat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees and that she will closely follow the matter. Taki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020