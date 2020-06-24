Left Menu
Ishant Sharma returns to training after three-month hiatus

India pacer Ishant Sharma on Tuesday started training after a three-month hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic.

India pacer Ishant Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

India pacer Ishant Sharma on Tuesday started training after a three-month hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic. The speedster posted a picture and videos of him training on Instagram.

He was seen practising warm-up drills and some basic training. He captioned the post, "Engaging myself with positivity and practicing while maintaining social distancing." Last month, the veteran seamer was nominated by the Board of Control for Cricket for this year's Arjuna Award.

He has played 97 Tests for India and scalped 297 wickets including 11 five-wicket hauls. He was last seen in Test series against New Zealand earlier this year. The 31-year-old has also featured in 80 ODIs for Men in Blue and bagged 115 wickets.

Ishant will now be seen in action against Australia later this year. India are slated to tour Australia to play four-match Test series. The much-anticipated Test series between India and Australia will take place in December, with the second Test between the two being a day-night Test which will take place in Adelaide, starting from December 11.

The first Test will commence on December 3 while the third and fourth Tests will begin on December 26 and January 3 respectively. (ANI)

