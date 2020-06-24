Left Menu
Development News Edition

No better feeling than being in Wankhede, my favourite ground: Ajinkya Rahane

Recalling his 87-run knock against South Africa in 2015 Mumbai, India middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane said there is no better feeling than being at Wankhede.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 12:57 IST
No better feeling than being in Wankhede, my favourite ground: Ajinkya Rahane
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo/Ajinkya Rahane Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Recalling his 87-run knock against South Africa in 2015 Mumbai, India middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane said there is no better feeling than being at Wankhede. The right-handed batter went on to express that he feels a sense of belongingness and incredible vibes at Wankhede.

"Wankhede - My There's no better feeling than being at home, and that holds true for me when I play at the Wankhede. The sense of belongingness and the vibes I get here are incredible. My favourite ground to play cricket! #MyMemories," Rahane wrote on Instagram post. Chasing a mammoth target of 439, India fell short of 214 runs and lost the five-match series 3-2. Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan were the only Indian batsmen to score above 50.

Dhawan scored 60 runs while Rahane scored quickfire 87 runs off 58 balls. His effort went in vain as he failed to guide Men in Blue to victory. He was picked by Dale Steyn in the 27th over. The home side were bundled at 224 in 36 overs.

For visitors, Steyn picked three wickets while Kagiso Rabada grabbed four scalps. Earlier, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. Proteas top-order played exceptionally well as their three out of four batsmen scored centuries.

Quinton de Kock (109), Faf du Plessis (133 retired hurt) and AB de Villiers (119) scored a ton. De Kock was awarded Player of the Match for his blazing innings off 87 balls. The trio's contribution enabled Proteas to stage a 438/4 total against India in 50 overs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Beware second wave of coronavirus, medics warn Britain

A second coronavirus wave is a real risk for the United Kingdom and local flare-ups are likely, major health bodies said on Wednesday, in one of the strongest warnings yet to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he eases lockdown to help the eco...

ITBP takes charge of COVID-19 care centre in Delhi's Chhattarpur

Indo Tibetan border police ITBP on Wednesday took charge as the nodal agency to operate the COVID-19 care facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur area of the national capital. The ITBP was asked to take over by the Union Home Mi...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends Victory Day Parade in Russia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that he was proud that a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces was participating in the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade here. Singh arrived here on a three-day visit on Tuesday at the ...

Libya reports biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases

War-ravaged Libya has reported its biggest daily increase yet in coronavirus infections and deaths, raising fears that a major outbreak could overwhelm its health system, left in shambles by nine years of conflict. Libyas National Center fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020